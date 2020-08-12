Index Exchange Partners with White Ops to Deliver Invalid Traffic Protection Against Sophisticated Bots Across All Global Inventory Channels

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Index Exchange (IX), one of the world’s largest independent ad exchanges, and White Ops, the global leader in collective protection against sophisticated bot attacks and fraud, today announced an expanded partnership that enhances Index Exchange’s global inventory across all channels and regions. Through White Ops’ comprehensive protection, the partnership protects the entirety of Index Exchange’s global inventory. It allows buyers to purchase from IX’s emerging channels, such as mobile app and Connected TV (CTV), with confidence that its supply chain is protected against invalid traffic before a bid request is ever sent to a DSP and made eligible.

Index Exchange is committed to maintaining high quality standards no matter the channel, and with consumer habits shifting and time being spent across a multitude of digital devices, the importance of remaining vigilant against fraudsters is more important than ever. White Ops’ Bot Mitigation Platform provides the most robust ad fraud prevention solution in the market with a focus on the most sophisticated bots, guaranteeing the cleanest exchange possible.

“At Index Exchange, we have always prided ourselves in setting and raising the bar for inventory quality in the programmatic ecosystem,” said Mike McNeeley, VP of Product at Index Exchange. “We have said time and again - ad fraud and invalid traffic should not be the buy side’s problem, and we are excited to continue our efforts to deliver on this commitment.”

This partnership brings the full capabilities of the White Ops Advertising Integrity solution - which prevents ad fraud pre-bid across desktop, mobile and CTV platforms - to all advertising efforts passing through the IX marketplace, a crucial element as IX continues to scale its omnichannel capabilities.

“Eliminating fraud from the ad tech ecosystem requires collective protection across the whole industry, and this partnership with Index Exchange, who historically has been a benchmark for quality in the industry, is another proof point that together, we are winning this fight against ad fraud,” said Tamer Hassan, Co-founder and CEO of White Ops. “Proactively implementing our Advertising Integrity bot mitigation solution across all inventory— including header bidding, display, mobile and CTV—enables Index Exchange to expand its leadership position in the marketplace as they move deeper into omnichannel, fraud-free.”

About Index Exchange

Index Exchange is a global advertising marketplace where premium digital media companies sell their ad impressions with accountability and in real-time. Built on the pillars of neutrality, openness, and the most reliable technology, Index is the ad exchange that media companies trust. With no other business interests to divide its attention, Index’s sole focus remains on connecting media companies with premium demand at massive scale. Visit Index Exchange at www.indexexchange.com or @indexexchange.

About White Ops

White Ops is the global leader in collective protection against sophisticated bot attacks and fraud. We protect enterprises across the globe - including the largest internet platforms - from sophisticated bots by verifying the humanity of more than ten trillion online interactions every week. The most sophisticated bots look and act like humans when they click on ads, visit websites, fill out forms, take over accounts, and commit payment fraud. We stop them. To learn more, visit www.whiteops.com.