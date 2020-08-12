Alteryx and UiPath Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation with Hyperautomation

IRVINE, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), a leader in analytic process automation (APA™), and UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, today announced a strategic partnership to speed end-to-end automation across data-driven business processes. Together, UiPath and Alteryx offer a solution that empowers business leaders, analysts, data scientists and data engineers to increase operational efficiency and automate time-to-insight, bringing together the benefits of APA and RPA to drive faster business outcomes.

“We are constantly pushing for faster and more precise decision making, leveraging advanced analytics and hyperautomation to give us a real competitive advantage throughout our operations,” said Brandi Corbello, senior director, business transformation, Cushman and Wakefield. “At Cushman and Wakefield, we leverage both Alteryx and UiPath to achieve our business transformation ambitions and are excited to see how their newly announced partnership and integration will further accelerate what we can accomplish.”

The companies also introduced their integration via the Alteryx Activity Pack, allowing users to easily trigger Alteryx workflows within UiPath Studio, and the UiPath Activity Pack, available in the Alteryx Gallery. The Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform™ integrates with UiPath's Platform to enable end-to-end process automation spanning robot-driven, analytic and data-driven processes. The resulting impact eliminates manual hand-offs in data pipelines and between groups. RPA extends the value of APA by automating high-volume tasks, bringing in new and complex data sources for analytic processing within Alteryx and using robots to automate manual output tasks to downstream operational systems.

UiPath robots perform data collection and data aggregation from sources such as mainframes and legacy systems without APIs, unstructured data in documents, website scraping, OCR and more. The Alteryx APA Platform™ prepares, transforms and blends this data with disparate sources and automates analytics, data science, and machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) outcomes. UiPath robots can receive analytic outcomes, act upon the decisions from Alteryx ML models and directly input data to enterprise applications and systems. Together, the RPA system combined with the Alteryx APA Platform ensures data governance and integrity across all data analytic functions to accelerate business processes and outcomes.

“Businesses have a heightened urgency to digitally transform, creating market demand for end-to-end automation and an avenue for humans and machines to work together as a means of amplifying intelligence and driving remarkable outcomes,” said Dean Stoecker, co-founder and CEO of Alteryx. “We are proud to partner with UiPath to help business leaders and data workers realize the benefits of APA and RPA when they work together, advancing analytic innovation.”

Daniel Dines, UiPath co-founder and CEO commented: “By combining our leading hyperautomation platform with the full range of Alteryx’s code-free and code-friendly platform approach, companies can now fully unlock the opportunities of enterprise-grade automation and worker productivity and creativity while embracing the digital transformation process. We couldn't be happier to be partners with Alteryx to embrace and drive the promise of the fully automated enterprise for the most strategic companies.”

To download the Alteryx Activity Pack and to learn more about the UiPath and Alteryx integration, please visit: https://bit.ly/3hJcoR6.

About Alteryx

As a leader in analytic process automation (APA™), Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform™ to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver A Robot for Every Person, one where companies enable every employee to use, create, and benefit from the transformative power of automation to liberate the boundless potential of people. Only UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for hyperautomation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed. The company has already automated millions of repetitive tasks for over 65% of the Fortune 500 and 8 of the Fortune 10.

Named a 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50 company, UiPath was recognized as the fastest growing technology company in the Americas according to FT Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2020 and named the top company on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the fastest growing public and private technology companies in North America.