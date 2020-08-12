Ameresco partners with Wappingers Central School District on phase II energy efficiency and solar project.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced that it has begun the second phase of comprehensive energy infrastructure projects for Wappingers Central School District in New York. Wappingers Central School District selected Ameresco to implement a range of energy conservation measures and install solar photovoltaic (PV) systems to reduce electricity consumption and annual utility costs.

The Wappingers Central School District completed a phase one energy project with Ameresco in 2013 and has now undertaken a second phase to achieve even greater savings and invest in renewable energy. Wappingers Central School District is financing its project with an ESPC and estimates it will save $8.4 million over the course of its 18-year contract term. Phase two of the Wappingers Central School District project involves a variety of energy conservation measures at 14 district buildings and the installation of 1.9 MW of solar PV capacity at five school buildings.

“As one of the largest school districts in the State of New York, we believe that our energy infrastructure project can serve as a model for others that seek to update and upgrade their facilities,” said Ron Broas, Director of Facilities and Operations for Wappingers Central School District. “We strive to create a comfortable learning environment for each of the more than 11,000 students enrolled at our schools and believe that the improvements made as a result of our work with Ameresco will further that aim.”

With work already underway, the project is expected to be complete in March 2021.

“Wappingers Central School District is going above and beyond traditional energy saving initiatives to establish its own sources of on-site renewable energy in the form of solar power,” said David J. Anderson, EVP and Director at Ameresco. “What makes this project truly impressive is that it is entirely budget-neutral, as the District will leverage the energy cost savings to pay for the investment in infrastructure upgrades. Furthermore, by combining the implementation of energy efficiency improvements with a renewable energy solution, the District will also have a significant impact in reducing its carbon footprint.”

About Wappingers Central School District

The Wappingers Central School District is one of the largest central school districts in New York State, with an enrollment of over 11,000 students. The mission of the Wappingers Central School District is to empower all of our students with the competencies and confidence to challenge themselves, to pursue their passions, and to realize their potential while growing as responsible members of their community.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in our previously reported contracted backlog as of June 30, 2020.