Banque Atlantique Cameroon Selects TurnKey Lender for Mobile Savings and Loans Management Automation

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TurnKey Lender, the market-leading provider of AI-driven risk assessment, decision management, and digital lending process automation software and services announced Banque Atlantique Cameroon, part of the Atlantique Financial Group with a presence across Africa, will digitize their lending business with the TurnKey Lender Unified Lending Management technology.

Banque Atlantique Cameroon will utilize the TurnKey Lender Enterprise platform to offer advanced mobile savings and loan management automation to their clients. The company will also use TurnKey Lender for implementing intelligent digital risk management, loan origination, and servicing automation. TurnKey Lender consultants will support Bank Atlantique Cameroon in their digital transformation journey and adapt the platform to the Bank’s functional and regulatory needs.

TurnKey Lender provides banks with an intelligent Unified Lending Management (ULM) system that automates the loan’s entire life cycle. The modular integrated platform includes application processing, risk assessment, decisioning, loan origination, underwriting, servicing, collections, reporting, archiving, and compliance allowing banks to automate parts of their operation or use the end-to-end solution. The proprietary AI-driven Decision Engine also includes multiple scoring models and applies machine learning algorithms and deep neural networks to help the lender approve the right loans within 30 seconds or less. This allows banks to offer their customers the most advanced technology available in the lending industry.

Dmitry Voronenko, CEO of TurnKey Lender stated, “We know Bank Atlantique Cameroon as one of the pioneers of lending digitalization and financial inclusion in their region. For TurnKey Lender, it’s an opportunity to provide both our client and their borrowers with superior online lending experience in a new part of the world.”

