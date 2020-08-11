G-III Apparel Group and Levi Strauss & Co. Renew U.S. Licensing Agreements for Outerwear

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) announced today that it has renewed its license agreements with Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) for the Levi’s® and Dockers® brands. These licenses have been renewed through November 30, 2024 and cover men’s and women’s outerwear under the Levi’s® brand and men’s outerwear for the Dockers® brand.

Ron Finestone, G-III Divisional President, Outerwear commented: “We are thrilled to continue to build upon our 22 years of successful partnership with Levi Strauss & Co., one of the most socially and environmentally responsible apparel brands in the world. We look forward to driving creativity and innovation within our outerwear collections for the iconic Levi’s® and Dockers® brands and leveraging our diversified distribution to maintain best in class status across all channels.”

"Outerwear is an important part of the head-to-toe look that we bring to our fans," said Marc Rosen, Executive Vice President and President, Levi Strauss Americas. "We look forward to continuing our longstanding partnership with G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. on our outerwear collections in the U.S."

Levi’s® men’s and women’s outerwear collections will continue to be sold in select department stores, specialty stores, and premium outerwear retailers, as well as Levi’s® retail locations. Dockers® men’s outerwear will be available at select department stores nationwide.

About G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.

G-III designs, sources and markets apparel and accessories under owned, licensed and private label brands. G-III’s owned brands include DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, G. H. Bass, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, Andrew Marc and Marc New York. G-III has fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Guess?, Vince Camuto, Levi’s® and Dockers brands. Through its team sports business, G-III has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League and over 150 U.S. colleges and universities. Through its retail subsidiaries, G-III also operates retail stores under the DKNY, Wilsons Leather, G. H. Bass, Vilebrequin, Karl Lagerfeld Paris and Calvin Klein Performance names. Subsequent to completion of the restructuring of its retail operations segment, G-III will, through two of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, continue to operate stores under the DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris names. G-III, through wholly-owned foreign subsidiaries, will also continue to operate stores under the Vilebrequin name.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, and Denizen® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,000 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2019 net revenues were $5.8 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com.