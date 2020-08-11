Infinity IPS Taps Public Relations Firm Gaffney Austin to Create Brand Awareness and Elevate Thought Leadership

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinity IPS, the leader in providing end-to-end mortgage services and solutions, today announced the selection of Gaffney Austin, LLC, to serve as its new agency of record, for all marketing, media and public relations activities. Recognizing the need for timely messaging and comprehensive marketing to excel during this pivotal time in the market, Infinity IPS identified Gaffney Austin as the best choice for representation.

The firm’s leadership, Jacob Gaffney, a respected trade journalist, former Editor in Chief of the largest mortgage and real estate media platform, HousingWire, and Alyson Austin, a corporate communications insider previously with CoreLogic, were very familiar to the team at Infinity IPS. Gaffney had covered company leaders such as John Hutchison and Chandresh Mehta for nearly a decade and company leadership had admired media coverage and exposure Austin earned for CoreLogic during her time there and felt she could bring the same level of success to Infinity IPS.

Additionally, Gaffney will be taking on a hybrid role that serves as the internal marketing arm for Infinity IPS along with contributing to earned media activities. This positions him to make decisions that elevate company marketing efforts in this dynamic industry.

“This is a very exciting time to partner with Infinity IPS and their great team,” said Gaffney. “We've reached an important turning point in the entire mortgage industry, one that will redefine how everyone operates in the next six to twelve months. That said, relationships are now more important than ever, and I'm proud to be contributing my efforts with this important affiliation that aligns our mutual interests.”

“We were attracted by the creativity, integrity and market insights that this duo brings to the table,” said Hutchison. “We wanted a team with deep strength in mortgage marketing, media and public relations that also had the necessary contacts to elevate our thought leadership and build relationships to promote the company. Gaffney Austin will magnify the Infinity IPS brand promise to ensure that we meet this challenging market head-on.”

With the recent addition of two new senior vice presidents to the team, Jayson Dammen in sales of due-diligence services and Ryan Joseph overseeing the Infinity Capital Markets Group brokering whole loans; combined with an aggressive growth trajectory for Infinity IPS, the company felt it was necessary to secure a leading PR to elevate the company as a transformative leader in the RMBS market.

About Gaffney Austin, LLC

Gaffney Austin is a boutique creative content solutions and consultancy firm. The company specializes in analyzing client marketing positions and raising brand awareness through a tailored multimedia strategy. Gaffney Austin solutions work because they are so unique, as no two clients' needs are the same.

About Infinity IPS

Founded in 2003 by mortgage industry veterans, Infinity IPS provides customized and scalable solutions to all the entities in the mortgage ecosystem. Infinity IPS is a full-service mortgage due diligence, pre-/post-close QC, whole loan brokering, tax/title and support services firm providing services to investment banks, originators, mortgage companies, government agencies, hedge funds and real estate investment trusts. For more information, please visit www.infinity-data.com.