Buffalo Wild Wings Becomes the Official Sports Bar of the League of Legends Championship Series

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Buffalo Wild Wings is teaming up with the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) on a multi-year partnership that will make America’s largest sports bar brand the Official Sports Bar of the popular North American league. The agreement marks the first-ever streaming deal between an esports property and a major restaurant chain to livestream events at scale, while also showcasing Buffalo Wild Wings and its award-winning wings, for League of Legends fans streaming at home across the country.

The first event live-stream at participating Buffalo Wild Wings will be the LCS 2020 Summer Playoffs beginning Friday, August 14 at 4 p.m. ET*.

The LCS ranks as the third most popular major professional sports league in the U.S. among 18-34 year olds based on live average minute audience.1

“ As esports viewership and participation continues to grow, aligning with the most watched esport in North America is an important step toward giving our guests the best gameday experience possible – across all sports,” said Brandon Gill, Director of Experience and Gaming, Buffalo Wild Wings. “ Whether joining us on location or enjoying wings at home, League of Legends and LCS fans now have a go-to sports bar for match day.”

As an Official Partner of the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) and Academy League – which serves as the LCS developmental circuit – Buffalo Wild Wings will have rights to activate the partnership throughout the leagues’ marquee events, including the Spring and Summer Playoffs. Each LCS season is divided into a Spring and Summer Split, where the top finishers from the latter earn a berth in the League of Legends World Championship.

“ We are always looking to extend our sport, competitive events and athletes in unique ways and to new audiences,” said Matthew Archambault, Head of NA Partnerships & Business Development, Riot Games. “ Buffalo Wild Wings continues to bring fans closer to the excitement and atmosphere of live sports. And, we’re eager to deliver the first sports bar partnership in esports to our fans, especially as things really start to heat up within the LCS.”

Beyond streaming, Buffalo Wild Wings will be able to use official trademarks for the LCS in both on-premise and digital marketing materials and to create unique menu items and customer merchandise. Buffalo Wild Wings and the LCS will also work together on a variety of co-branded initiatives such as promotions and broadcast integrations during LCS events.

Livestreams will be administered through the new Buffalo Wild Wings OT network, a proprietary in-bar channel that delivers exclusive content, entertainment and merchandizing to guests at Buffalo Wild Wings across the country.

Fans can find the full schedule for the upcoming LCS 2020 Summer Playoffs at LoLesports.com/schedule.

About Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings, founded in 1982, is the largest sports bar brand in the U.S. with more than 1,250 locations in ten countries. Buffalo Wild Wings provides guests a unique and immersive experience to hang out, watch sports and create memories with friends. In 2020, the brand’s best-in-class food and drink earned Nation’s Restaurant News’ MenuMasters Award for Best Menu Revamp. Buffalo Wild Wings is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit BuffaloWildWings.com and InspireBrands.com.

About Inspire Brands

Inspire Brands is a multi-brand restaurant company whose current portfolio includes more than 11,000 Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, SONIC Drive-In, Rusty Taco, and Jimmy John’s locations worldwide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit InspireBrands.com.

About Riot Games’ League of Legends Championship Series (LCS)

The League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) is the professional League of Legends esports league in North America. League of Legends is the most-watched esport globally with 13 international leagues worldwide. Now in its tenth year, LCS is the third-most popular major professional sports league among 18 to 34-year-olds in the United States. LCS is overseen and operated by Riot Games under the leadership of Chris Greeley, LCS Commissioner. To learn more about the LCS, visit lolesports.com.​



* As state, local and federal health ordinances permit; follow all safety measures as directed