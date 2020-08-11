Grupo Gondi Chooses Transplace Transportation Management Services in Mexico for Multimodal and Supply Chain Capacity Optimization

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transplace, the premier provider of logistics technology and services, today announced a new contract with Grupo Gondi, a leading paper packaging company in Mexico, for comprehensive transportation management services. The industry-leading Transplace Transportation Management System (TMS) will provide real-time visibility and vital transportation network data to support Grupo Gondi with faster, fact-based decision-making. Working with Transplace, the packaging manufacturer will benefit from cross-border and intra-Mexico capacity solutions to increase supply chain efficiencies and cost savings.

“The state-of-the-art Transplace technology meets all of our needs, while allowing easy integration with SAP and AMCS systems,” said Javier Gomez Contreras, Logistics Director at Grupo Gondi. “We have 14 locations in Mexico and working with Transplace experts allows us to access packaging industry best practices, along with a deep knowledge of the logistics intricacies of our regions. They will train our teams to use the TMS, automate our current manual processes, and help us better manage our transportation costs.”

Transplace’s team will first implement the TMS in Grupo Gondi’s Monterrey, Mexico location, and then expand to other facilities ensuring a smooth transition across the packaging manufacturer’s transportation network. With upgrades such as track-and-trace of inbound and outbound shipments across Mexico, performance metrics, and routing guides, Grupo Gondi will gain visibility of over-the-road, box car, and intermodal services to flex capacity and accommodate dynamic transportation needs for their raw material and finished product moves.

“Grupo Gondi selected a true supply chain partner – not a vendor simply for technology innovations, but a company able to walk hand-in-hand with their teams as they modernize their transportation network,” said Frank McGuigan, chief executive officer of Transplace. “We look forward to supporting their network with inbound, outbound, and multimode capacities to optimize their logistics strategies. Working together, we’ll improve Grupo Gondi’s transportation planning, delivery, and tender acceptance levels, which will also reduce their carbon emissions and support their sustainability goals.”

Connect with a Transplace expert to learn more about innovations in logistics management services in North America and Europe: transplace.com/contact/connect-with-an-expert/.

About Transplace

Transplace is a technology and services company that hosts a proprietary logistics platform and provides engineering and execution services for global shippers. The platform and service offering deliver process automation, network optimization, and transparency driving an improved service and cost position. Transplace also provides value-added services through our strategic capacity services business (truck brokerage and intermodal) and our border management business, which includes customs brokerage and logistics services on the Mexican border. With over 1,000 customers and $11 billion of Freight Under Management (FUM) in North America alone, and a growing client base in Europe, Transplace continues to deliver the intelligent solutions that grow and differentiate the supply chains of its customers. To learn more, visit www.transplace.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Follow the company on Twitter, Facebook and the Transplace Industry Blog:

https://twitter.com/transplace

https://www.facebook.com/transplace/

https://blog.transplace.com/