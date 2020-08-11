MEDISCA Names Reflex Medical as Exclusive Partner for SAMIX Mixer Repair and Provides Unique Offer to Clients

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the sole distributor of SAMIX mixing machines to the compounding market in the United States and Canada, MEDISCA, a global leader in the personalized pharmaceutical industry, announced an exclusive partnership with Reflex Medical for all repair and servicing of SAMIX machines or otherwise known as electronic mortar and pestle mixers.

Designed for use by compounding pharmacists, the SAMIX mixer utilizes evaporation and contamination-free mixing jars that serve as a convenient and hygienic method for dispensing personalized medications. MEDISCA spent the last three years developing a partnership with SAMIX to ensure their clients across North America have access to this essential and reliable tool, and as of this week, Reflex Medical, a leading medical device manufacturer, will serve as the exclusive repair service provider for these mixers.

Reflex Medical, a Minnesota-based company founded in 2002, specializes in medical device manufacturing and design. As experts on the SAMIX machines, Reflex Medial developed the UnoDose™ Metered-Dose Topical Applicator, a versatile mixing container that doubles as a dispenser and allows the SAMIX to become a one-stop mixing solution for pharmacists.

“This three-way partnership between MEDISCA, SAMIX, and Reflex Medical enables us to provide the best possible equipment and service to our clients in North America,” said Panagiota Danopoulos, Senior Vice President at MEDISCA. “We are constantly striving to streamline and improve our clients’ operations, and we are confident that this agreement will provide the turnkey solutions our customers have come to expect from MEDISCA and its partners.”

MEDISCA also announced a special offer in connection to the partnership agreement, and as of August 1st, MEDISCA is allowing customers who have previously purchased electronic mortar and pestle machines that cannot be repaired to trade them in for a new SAMIX mixer at a reduced price. This offer can be claimed by contacting a MEDISCA sales representative.

MEDISCA is a global supplier to the compounding pharmacy market with over 30 years of experience in the industry, offering the high quality active ingredients, bases, equipment, and devices.