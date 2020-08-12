Long Corridor Asset Management Selects Bare Cove Technology to Automate Operations

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bare Cove Technology Limited (BCT) is pleased to announce that Long Corridor Asset Management has selected BCT as their software development and IT automation partner. Over the past six months, BCT has developed and implemented several software solutions for Long Corridor to automate and enhance their daily reconciliations, reporting, and trading workflows.

“We evaluated a number of providers and ultimately selected BCT based both on the team’s depth of industry experience, and their high level of service, engineering quality and professionalism,” said Ali Sheikh, Chief Operating Officer of Long Corridor Asset Management. “Bare Cove Technology’s products have hugely simplified our daily operations and trade workflows. It’s given us more time to focus on our investors and investment strategies,” continued Sheikh.

“Since the start of 2020, we’ve seen an increase in demand for automation services from our asset management clientele,” said Emily Randall, Chief Executive Officer of Bare Cove Technology. “We are excited to provide Long Corridor with technology solutions that streamline their workflows and free them to focus on what they do best.”

About Bare Cove Technology

Bare Cove Technology (BCT) is an Asia based consultancy and solutions provider. Our team is made up of proven leaders in the fields of cybersecurity, software development, cloud technologies, and IT infrastructure and design. We support the top asset managers in Asia Pacific, helping our clients to leverage innovative technology to automate and improve their daily workflows, and to meet the evolving expectations of institutional investors and global regulators. BCT was founded in 2020 by Emily Randall. Based in Hong Kong since 2010, Ms. Randall is an industry veteran with extensive experience developing and growing financial technology companies across the US and Asia Pacific.

To learn more about Bare Cove Technology, contact info@barecovetech.com or visit https://www.barecovetech.com.

About Long Corridor Asset Management

Long Corridor is a Hong Kong based SFC Type 9 licensed hedge fund investment adviser with a research office in Tokyo that focuses on investment opportunities in the Asia Pacific region. Led by seasoned Portfolio Manager James Tu as Chief Investment Officer, the experienced team spun off from an existing manager in August 2019. LC believes in multi-faceted idea generation, well-grounded research, and vigorous risk management that will continue to serve the companies partners in years to come.