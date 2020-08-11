Fifth Third Center Stage Dedicated on Hometown Fountain Square

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fifth Third Bank today celebrated the completion of a permanent performance stage on Fountain Square that it is presenting as a gift to the City of Cincinnati. The Fifth Third Center Stage, designed in partnership with 3CDC and the City of Cincinnati, fulfills a long-term community objective for a state-of-the-art public venue on Fountain Square. The stage design and construction represents a $2 million investment by Fifth Third.

“We are committed to being an active part of the economic and artistic vibrancy of the Greater Cincinnati region, which we have called home since 1858,” said Greg D. Carmichael, Chairman, President and CEO of Fifth Third Bank. “We are proud to recognize the Bank’s bond to the City of Cincinnati and Fountain Square through the donation of the Fifth Third Center Stage, and we greatly appreciate 3CDC and the City’s support. We are also creating a more prominent entrance to the Bank from Fountain Square as part of this overall project, which is a bold investment by Fifth Third in the future of the Bank and the Cincinnati community.”

Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the Fifth Third Center Stage on August 11 at 12:00 noon with Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and leaders from the Bank and the community, Fifth Third is sponsoring the “Better Together Virtual Concert.” The virtual event will allow the community to safely participate in the festivities while observing social distancing. The 90-minute concert, featuring Cincinnati artists the Kevin McCoy Band and Matt Waters, can be watched on Facebook Live, beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET. The debut of the new technology built into the stage system in partnership with 3CDC will enable the simulcast of future concerts from Fountain Square, a capability which had previously not been possible.

“Fifth Third Bank’s success has mirrored and been a foundation for Cincinnati’s comeback,” said Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley. “Our City has never been stronger, nor has our downtown ever been more vibrant than it is right now. Fifth Third Center Stage will continue to bring people to our living room—Fountain Square—to have a good time and share Cincinnati pride.”

Fifth Third has been a sponsor of Fountain Square activities for many years, including being the presenting sponsor of the Fountain Square Ice Rink. Last year, Fifth Third committed an even greater commitment to the Square, becoming the Exclusive Banking Partner of Fountain Square. The partnership includes the presenting sponsorship of all Fountain Square events during the year, helping to fund all of the local talent, artists, and performers that perform on Fountain Square.

The Fifth Third Center Stage is a part of the larger “Project Connect,” as it is known within Fifth Third. The multi-dimension project includes the creation of a new signature two-story welcome atrium, a newly designed next-generation financial center, which opened in March of this year, renovation and expansion of retail space, as well as the Fifth Third Museum, which opened in March 2019. The expansive project will also connect the Bank’s two office towers at the first and second levels, and includes a new conference center and meeting space for employees on the second floor of the low tower.

This ambitious project is the result of numerous cycles of collaborative planning and revisions to progress from vision to reality with the valued partnership of the Fifth Third enterprise workplace services and security teams, 3CDC, BHDP Architecture, Messer Construction, CBRE, the Mayor, the Cincinnati Police Department, Cincinnati Fire Departments, the City of Cincinnati planning commission, attorney’s office, and council members. Construction work on the transformative aspects of Project Connect is expected to be completed in early 2021

About Fifth Third

