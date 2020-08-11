HouseWorks and Capsule Launch Partnership to Ensure Safe, Seamless Medication Delivery for Boston Area Seniors

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HouseWorks, one of the nation’s largest independent private home healthcare companies, and Capsule, the largest full-service independent digital pharmacy in the nation, announced a partnership today that will bring Capsule’s effortless, free same-day delivery pharmacy benefits to HouseWorks’ clients as HouseWorks builds a medication management program to improve the overall health and safety of its clients.

“Medication management and adherence is extremely challenging and time consuming for seniors and their families, but it is also one of the most important elements that contributes to a senior’s overall health and safety,” said HouseWorks CEO and Co-Founder Andrea Cohen. “The partnership with Capsule will be a game-changer for our clients and their families and will alleviate many of these challenges. “Not only will clients be able to immediately access their prescriptions, their family members and their care coordinators can also keep an eye on medications on an ongoing basis through Capsule’s seamless digital interface with access to a pharmacist when needed.”

One of the frustrating aspects of the healthcare experience is ordering and then waiting for prescriptions to be filled or oftentimes forgetting to refill a prescription. Organizing prescription refills and pick-up can be time-consuming and inconvenient, which is why nearly half of all prescription medicines are never picked up. The partnership between HouseWorks and Capsule solves these pain points; homebound seniors – before, during, and after the COVID-19 pandemic – will no longer worry about who is picking up their medications from the pharmacy and who is refilling their prescriptions.

“We are excited to bring Capsule’s beloved consumer experience to HouseWorks’ members to make it easier for them than ever before to get, manage, and stay on their medications,” said Eric Kinariwala, Founder and CEO of Capsule. “Our partnership is made possible by harnessing Capsule’s proprietary technology platform in a way unique to the conventional healthcare system.”

To ensure this level of service, HouseWorks plans to hire a clinician to oversee the medication management in each client’s home. Prescription deliveries will be synced to the clinician’s schedule to ensure drop-offs occur on their visit days so that the client receives the correct medicine in the correct pillbox for the correct days. HouseWorks will leverage its longstanding approach to comprehensive care management and Capsule’s proprietary technology to address its clients’ medication management needs.

This comprehensive approach is all part of HouseWorks’ BetterCare at HomeTM mission and desire to wrap our clients and families in a safety net of support to enable them to stay safe, comfortable and engaged in their lives.

About HouseWorks

For more than 20 years, HouseWorks has provided older adults and their families the highest standard of private, dependable in-home care. Our proprietary BetterCare at HomeTM approach leverages personalized care services and innovative technology to guide the work of our Caregivers as we help seniors stay safe, comfortable, and engaged in their life – at home. HouseWorks is a national and local leader in home care with more than 500 exceptional Caregivers in Greater Boston and Philadelphia as well as parts of New Hampshire and southern Maine. Richard Barasch, a 30-year veteran of the healthcare business, is the principal investor in RAB Ventures and HouseWorks.

About Capsule

Capsule is rebuilding the $425 billion pharmacy industry from the inside out with an emotionally resonant experience and a technology platform enabling customized outcomes for doctors, hospitals, insurers, and drug makers. Capsule has designed every aspect of pharmacy experience to give consumers and partners the peace of mind of having their health looked after. Capsule is available in New York City, Chicago, Boston and Minneapolis, with plans to continue expanding nationally in 2020. Capsule has raised more than $250MM from the best consumer and healthcare investors in the world, including TCV, Thrive Capital, and Glade Brook Capital to build a pharmacy that works for everyone.