Boston Properties Selects Akumina to Power their Digital Workplace Strategy

NASHUA, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Akumina, the employee experience platform powering personalized digital employee experiences, today announced that it is working with Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, to help the organization better engage and communicate with their more than 1,200 employees and service providers.

Boston Properties continues to invest in a digital workplace strategy that amplifies its brand, elevates collaboration and reinforces its culture. As a commercial real estate company with 196 properties across five regions, BXP’s newly designed intranet built on Akumina’s platform will drive and deliver intuitive access to resources and content.

“We’re celebrating 50 years of success in 2020,” said James Whalen, Senior Vice President and Chief Information & Technology Officer at Boston Properties. “Effectively enabling our talent with technology solutions that advance productivity and collaboration on behalf of our customers is critical. Our partnership with Akumina will allow us to quickly build a modern intranet that is accessible and intuitive. We are thrilled to be replacing our existing intranet with a new digital front door, where our teams can more effectively navigate to applications, resources and content that highlights our work in the built environment.”

With Akumina-built digital workplace solutions, customers are able to securely share information and enhance the lines of communication across their entire workforce with the authentication method of their choosing while at the same time delivering a highly personalized experience that engages employees, increasing their overall engagement with the business.

“Boston Properties is the embodiment of our “think big, start small, act fast” approach at Akumina,” said David Maffei, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Akumina. “They knew they wanted to invest in a platform for easy access to content and engagement, and they knew they wanted to partner with us. Together, we’ll be able to quickly stand up their site and allow them to grow and iterate for the next 50 years, and more.”

