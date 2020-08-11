National Land Realty and LandGate Partner to Create Nation’s Leading Land Marketplace Platform

GREENVILLE, S.C. & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Land Realty (NLR) and LandGate (LG) have announced a strategic partnership to expand services, data intelligence, and marketing capabilities within the land industry.

“LandGate has developed incredible tools and valuation models for mineral, wind, solar, water, and other resource segments that will allow National Land to offer our customers an end-to-end source for land services,” said Jason Walter, CEO of National Land. “We are looking forward to adding additional resource listings to our site and begin incorporating mineral and resource data for a new and exciting platform.”

“National Land Realty has an incredible nationwide network of real estate agents specializing in land, farms, and ranches. Based on proprietary algorithms, LandGate has developed data intelligence for all the land resources for each parcel in the U.S. NLR agents will bring the power of knowledge to landowners, informing them of the market value of their property. The deal flow to the combined marketplace will benefit both sellers and buyers in a multi-trillion dollar land resources market,” said Yoann Hispa, CEO of LandGate.

The combination of LandGate’s data intelligence and NLR’s network of agents will become the leading marketplace for all land transactions with the largest number of listings from farmers, ranchers, and landowners. The partnership will provide an estimated value for every parcel of land including multiple resource segments such as minerals, solar, wind, water, recreation, and more. The valuations, nearby listings and sales are provided to both buyers and sellers for transparent and easy online market transactions.

“The integrated services offered by our partnered companies will change the game for the land industry,” said Craig Kaiser, President of LandGate. “There will now be a go-to platform for all things land and resource related. It’s the Zillow1 for land resources. LandGate provides the Zestimates1 for NLR agents. This critical information will help land owners list their property rights with confidence.”

About National Land Realty

National Land Realty (NLR) is the nation’s fastest growing real estate land brokerage company specializing in farm, ranch, country estates, timber, recreational, and commercial development properties. Highly regarded for its proprietary land touring technology, Land Tour 360™, as well as its GIS land mapping system, LandBase™, which catalogues land data in extremely detailed ways, the company makes it easy to view and zero in on the right property in the right place. Founded in Greenville, SC, in 2007, NLR has more than 70 offices in 47 states. To learn more visit www.nationalland.com or call (855) 384-5263.

About LandGate

LandGate is the first and only U.S. marketplace for mineral, solar, wind, water, and property rights, providing free data intelligence to landowners and buyers. The company has digitized land resources valuations and applies its technology to provide an online marketplace, appraisal services, and SaaS solutions. LandGate's competitive advantage is built on proprietary algorithms and the automation of valuation data tasks, while maintaining a personal and interpretive approach to geology, science, and resources forecasting. LandGate’s living database has trillions of data points for the most comprehensive land resource data on the market. LandGate was founded in 2016 in Denver, Colorado. In 2019, LandGate received Series A funding from Rice Investment Group, a widely-respected energy technology investor.

1 Zillow and Zestimate are not trademarks of LandGate Corp or National Land Realty LLC, and are used only for comparative purposes.