CSG Teams With Colorado Smart Cities Alliance to Advance Technology Innovation Across the State

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced it has joined the Colorado Smart Cities Alliance. In doing so, the company brings its leadership, experience and innovation across customer engagement and digital monetization technologies to support the Alliance and its member companies.

The Colorado Smart Cities Alliance is a statewide coalition of Colorado municipalities, leading private sector technology companies, educational and research institutions, and philanthropic institutions focused on solving complex societal issues through innovation and partnership. Alliance members seek to improve quality of life within Colorado’s diverse communities by building relationships across sectors and jurisdictions to pilot and scale new technologies.

Joining the Alliance is a natural extension of CSG’s work advancing smart city initiatives with customers worldwide, to its home state of Colorado. To support the alliance and its members, CSG will advise, consult, and co-develop technology solutions to help Colorado municipalities and businesses across multiple verticals fuel innovation, grow revenue and foster development in a sustainable manner.

“Colorado is at the forefront of leveraging technology to improve mobility, while developing infrastructure in a smart and sustainable fashion,” said Alfred Binford, head of CSG’s Americas business. “We are excited to work with the Smart Cities Alliance and business leaders across our home state of Colorado to share best practices and deploy innovative technology that improves the quality of life for all Coloradoans.”

Alliance members will benefit from CSG’s experience deploying large-scale, complex solutions to solve their business challenges, while supporting their digital transformation objectives. This includes leveraging CSG Ascendon, an award-winning, SaaS cloud-based platform, purpose-built to facilitate a multitude of use cases for smart cites and businesses. This includes the ability to address multiple new business models that companies and municipalities are deploying to help them evolve into a digital services-based architecture, leveraging technologies such as 5G, IoT and artificial intelligence.

"The challenges facing cities today are so complex that no one city, company or research institution can solve them on their own," said Tyler Svitak, executive director of the Colorado Smart Cities Alliance. "This complexity requires the type of cross-jurisdictional, public/private collaboration that we facilitate through the Alliance. The global reach of technology partners like CSG allows us to focus the leading solutions, expertise, and people on solving the difficult problems facing our state, like affordable housing, mobility, public safety, and equity. We are honored to have them in our corner as we work to fundamentally improve quality of life for Coloradoans."

CSG Ascendon and the company’s IOT and 5G monetization solutions are part of CSG’s Revenue and Customer Management suite of end-to-end capabilities that support more than 500 companies globally, providing them with flexible and configurable technology solutions that help them monetize and digitally enable their customer experiences. CSG’s ability to execute revenue management, digital services monetization and customer experience solutions for its customers has resulted in the company being named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management for CSPs.

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted partner for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, Formula One, MTN and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Colorado Smart Cities Alliance

The Colorado Smart Cities Alliance represents a robust network of the public, private, and academic leaders driving smart cities’ progress. The Alliance exists to help governments navigate the murky waters of technology, data and innovation through collective action. The Alliance aligns multiple Colorado jurisdictions around issues of shared interest and provides the forum for testing and developing new solutions in partnership with other sectors. Through this purposeful network and innovative model for project development, the Alliance is tackling problems that no one government can solve on their own. Learn more at www.coloradosmart.city and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Copyright © 2020 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates (“CSG”). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.