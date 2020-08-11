Yamaha Rightwaters™ Powers Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful Work Boat

Kathleen Gibi, Executive Director, Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful, and volunteers use a Yamaha V MAX SHO-powered work boat to remove trash and debris from the Tennessee River. (Photo: Business Wire)

Kathleen Gibi, Executive Director, Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful, and volunteers use a Yamaha V MAX SHO-powered work boat to remove trash and debris from the Tennessee River. (Photo: Business Wire)

KENNESAW, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yamaha Rightwaters joined forces with Anderson Marine to re-power Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful’s (KTNRB’s) 25-foot aluminum work boat with a V MAX SHO® 90 outboard. The organization, which works to preserve, improve and protect the 652-mile Tennessee River, will use the boat and outboard for cleanup missions during scheduled volunteer events going forward.

“The Tennessee River touches four states: Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Kentucky. Its tributary rivers flow through North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia. Many communities along the river thrive on the recreation industry, and without good stewardship of this natural resource, those communities would struggle,” said Kathleen Gibi, Executive Director, KTNRB. “The team at Yamaha understands this connection. With the support of Yamaha Rightwaters, we have the ability to take our efforts to the next level.”

During KTNRB cleanup events, volunteers work together to pull trash from some of the more difficult areas to reach in the river. The boat and outboard are designed to travel into shallow areas, many of which collect trash after floods. KTRNB has collected 2,816 pounds of trash since receiving the boat in July. Since its founding, the organization has rallied nearly 1,500 volunteers to pull more than 113,000 pounds of trash from the river, with 48,000 pounds removed in 2019 alone.

"I love doing river cleanups with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful,” said volunteer Amanda Watson of Lenoir City, Tenn. “One of my favorite parts of a clean up is riding on the boat and looking at the trash that we just pulled out of the water. It's such a gratifying feeling to know I've made an impact on cleaning up a river that I love.”

Yamaha Rightwaters began its support of Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful after meetings during the 2019 Bassmaster® Classic in Knoxville, Tenn. Yamaha Rightwaters also sponsors KTNRB’s Ripple Effect Awards, which recognize the many individuals, groups, companies and organizations that work hard to improve and protect the Tennessee River and its tributaries.

“The Tennessee River is in Yamaha’s backyard, both in Tennessee and Georgia,” said John O’Keefe, Senior Specialist, Government Relations, Yamaha Marine U.S. Business Unit. “The health of this waterway is essential to many communities throughout the Tennessee Valley. Supporting Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful’s mission is a meaningful way for Yamaha Rightwaters to play a role in the preservation of this waterway. We look forward to seeing what the team will accomplish with the boat and outboard.”

For more information about Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful or to volunteer, please visit keeptnriverbeautiful.org.

Yamaha Rightwaters™ is a national sustainability program that encompasses all of Yamaha Marine’s conservation and water quality efforts. Program initiatives include habitat restoration, support for scientific research, mitigation of invasive species, the reduction of marine debris and environmental stewardship education. Yamaha Rightwaters reinforces Yamaha’s long-standing history of natural resource conservation, support of sustainable recreational fishing and water resources and Angler Code of Ethics, which requires pro anglers to adhere to principles of stewardship for all marine resources.

Yamaha Marine products are marketed throughout the United States and around the world. Yamaha Marine U.S. Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, Ga., supports its 2,400 U.S. dealers and boat builders with marketing, training and parts for Yamaha’s full line of products and strives to be the industry leader in reliability, technology and customer service. Yamaha Marine is the only outboard brand to have earned NMMA®’s C.S.I. Customer Satisfaction Index award every year since its inception.

REMEMBER to always observe all applicable boating laws. Never drink and drive. Dress properly with a USCG-approved personal floatation device and protective gear.

