ViacomCBS Networks International Selects Intelsat for Video Distribution to Major Global Markets

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelsat, operator of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network, today announced it has been selected to continue distributing content for ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) in Central Europe, Eastern Europe and across the Asia Pacific region. Intelsat was chosen for its unique ability to deliver managed media services, global coverage and integrated satellite distribution and terrestrial network.

VCNI delivers premium content through notable brands such as BET, MTV and Nickelodeon to a worldwide audience of billions across both traditional and emerging platforms.

In the Central and Eastern European market, VCNI harnesses the extensive reach of Intelsat’s direct-to-home (DTH) platform on the 1 West video neighborhood to deliver its premium programming. The Intelsat 1 West neighborhood can reach more than 17.8 million viewers across the region.

In Southeast Asia, VCNI leverages the Intelsat 19 (IS-19) satellite to serve its distribution affiliates, including cable headends, throughout the region. The IS-19 video neighborhood can reach up to 70 million viewers in Asia Pacific.

VCNI will also continue to utilize Intelsat’s terrestrial uplink services to distribute its video content across key Asian and Central and Eastern European markets, including remote and hard-to-reach areas.

“We are proud to once again be selected as the partner of choice by ViacomCBS Networks International in distributing their premium content,” said Intelsat Regional Vice President of North America Tim Schermerhorn. “Intelsat is the first choice for major media companies requiring global distribution and managed media services. We are honored that VCNI values the expertise and reliability inherent in Intelsat’s managed services that enable us to expertly deliver content anywhere in the world. Our managed services are underpinned by the integrated hybrid space and the IntelsatOne terrestrial fiber network, providing the highest quality access available to multiple platforms and teleports.”

To learn more about Intelsat’s global content distribution and contribution services, visit www.intelsat.com/solutions/media/.

