American Pacific Mortgage Leverages Tavant’s FinXperience Platform to Launch Specialized Mortgage Channel

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tavant, a Silicon Valley-based digital lending products and solutions company, today announced American Pacific Mortgage deployed its FinXperience platform to launch a new Specialized lending channel. With Tavant’s FinXperience platform, the lender is able to provide its growing network of customers a seamless digital lending process with improved loan fulfillment efficiencies, faster speed-to-market, enhanced communication capabilities, streamlined experience, and significantly lower costs per loan.

Tavant’s FinXperience Platform is powered by VΞLOX, an AI-powered lending platform, and brings loan originators and investors together, providing real-time data exchange and data-driven processes to ensure a more fluid experience for brokers, boosting productivity and reducing loan cycle times.

“Tavant was the best provider that could meet all of our technology needs and requirements, and also meet our aggressive go-live date,” said Keith Becher, chief operating officer for American Pacific Mortgage. “With Tavant’s FinXperience Platform, we successfully launched a new channel in less than ten weeks. Tavant is truly an extension of our team, and together we continue to advance our digital lending capabilities, transforming the home loan process.”

Tavant’s FinXperience Platform brings loan originators and investors together, enabling customers to work as a team with lenders, expediting processing and approval while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. This provides lenders like American Pacific a faster, smoother process for their customers, which allows them to get more done in less time.

“We were able to leverage our previous experience and success in the market to help American Pacific achieve its goals of not only adding a new channel, but also meeting a very quick timeline,” said Hassan Rashid, Tavant’s CRO. “I am proud to partner with such a forward-thinking lender like American Pacific that remains committed to excellence and leveraging technology in an innovative manner to enhance its overall process, even during these trying times.”

Rapidly gaining market share, Tavant’s expanding customer base originates one out of every four loans in the United States. Tavant’s VΞLOX suite of products optimizes the back-office, simplifies mid-office, and transforms the front-end consumer experience into an efficient digital data flow.

About Tavant

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Tavant is a digital products and solutions company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs over 2500 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent lending enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies and improving collaboration.

About Tavant

About American Pacific Mortgage

Headquartered in Roseville, California, American Pacific Mortgage (APM) is an industry leading independent mortgage banker currently licensed in 49 states with over 2,800 employees. APM is driven to make its branch managers and producers look good by providing everything they need to create experiences that matter for the consumer. APM’s solutions-first mindset and collaborative spirit have contributed to being voted one of the best places to work year over year, and more than 50,000 5-star reviews from customers.

Find APM at apmortgage.com, Facebook and LinkedIn.