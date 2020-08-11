Intervala Announces Manufacturing Agreement with Evolv Technology, Leader in Touchless Security Screening

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intervala, LLC, a full-service manufacturer of high-reliability, precision electronic and electromechanical products, announced today that it has been selected by Evolv Technology to provide Evolv with certain custom cable assemblies and printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) on a turnkey basis. The assemblies are essential components in Evolv’s award-winning touchless security screening systems deployed by hundreds of workplaces, educational institutions, outdoor entertainment venues and other organizations around the world. Intervala will manufacture the cable assemblies and PCBAs at its Hudson, New Hampshire, operation.

The Evolv Express™ and Evolv Edge® touchless security screening systems use advanced digital sensors, artificial intelligence, and proprietary technologies to spot concealed weapons and other threats in real time. To date, Evolv’s systems have screened more than 50 million people and stopped more than 5,000 weapons from entering public attractions, stadiums, hospitals, schools, entertainment venues, government facilities, houses of worship, hotels and other locations. Evolv recently launched a thermal imaging package for Evolv Express to enable venues to spot potential virus infection threats and concealed weapons in a single concept of operations.

“Evolv’s innovative security screening systems are considered the gold standard in ensuring greater visitor and employee security, and we are delighted to serve as one of the company’s turnkey electronics manufacturing partners,” said Teresa Huber, Intervala president and CEO. “Our business with Evolv is another example of how Intervala draws on its broad manufacturing capabilities and value-added services to help its customers get their complex and essential products to market quickly. We are honored to support this timely and effective technology that is making it possible for people to safely live, work, learn and play.”

About Intervala

At Intervala, we tailor intelligent manufacturing solutions to each customer’s unique requirements. We are a full-service manufacturer of complex, high-performance printed circuit board assemblies, electromechanical systems, and cable and harness assemblies for global customers in the industrial, medical, transportation and defense markets. Our team draws on decades of experience to bring a fresh approach to problem-solving by combining turnkey manufacturing capabilities, a full suite of engineering expertise, new product introduction, supply chain management, and global fulfillment services to deliver smart, innovative solutions. To learn more, visit www.intervala.com.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology provides touchless security screening systems that ensure safety without sacrificing the visitor experience. The company’s latest product, coupled with a thermal imaging package, spots concealed weapons and potential virus infection threats using advanced digital sensors and artificial intelligence that is incredibly accurate, discrete and delivers significantly more throughput than older technologies. Evolv Express™ has earned industry accolades such as the 2020 Edison Awards™ and Campus Security & Life Safety magazine’s Secure Campus 2020 Awards. Evolv’s customers include hundreds of outdoor entertainment venues, corporations, airports, cultural landmarks, hospitals, schools, stadiums and large-scale events around the globe. Led by a team of security industry thought leaders with a track record for delivering first-to-market products, the company holds more than 100 patents. In addition to STANLEY Security, Evolv’s partners include Johnson Controls. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.