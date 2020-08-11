Physicians Realty Trust Receives Credit Rating of ‘BBB’ from Fitch Ratings, Inc.

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) (the “Company,” the “Trust,” “we,”, “our” and “us”), a self-managed healthcare real estate investment trust, has been assigned a corporate credit rating of ‘BBB’ from Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”) with a stable outlook. Fitch has also assigned ‘BBB’ issue ratings to our senior unsecured revolving credit facility, term loan, and bonds. In its commentary, Fitch noted the Company offers “durable cash flows relative to the broader REIT universe” and that “the coronavirus pandemic has not resulted in any meaningful erosion in DOC’s credit profile.”

Per the Company’s Unsecured Credit Agreement, the assigned ‘BBB’ rating reduces our current Facility Fee Rate to 0.20% (from 0.25%), LIBOR Rate Margin for Revolving Borrowings to 0.90% (from 1.10%), and LIBOR Rate Margin for Term Loans to 1.00% (from 1.25%). Assuming the Company’s $70 million revolver balance as of June 30, 2020, interest expense savings total $1.2 million per year as a result of this ratings action.

