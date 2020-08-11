Insurity and WorkersCompensation.com Partner to Streamline Administration of Claims Forms and Disability Rates for ‘Workers’ CompXPress Suite’

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based core system solutions and data analytics for the world’s largest insurers, brokers, and MGAs, has entered into a partnership with WorkersCompensation.com, the largest regulatory and compliance information center for the workers' compensation industry, to streamline administration of jurisdictional forms and disability rates for Insurity’s Workers’ CompXPress Suite. The integrated policy, billing, and claims administration suite has the largest market share of monoline workers’ compensation insurance clients in the United States.

Traditionally, workers’ compensation insurers must expend significant time and resources to research, maintain, and integrate thousands of mandatory jurisdictional forms, as well as disability rate content, within their systems across covered regions. This often involves tedious manual processes across multiple teams. Through the partnership, Insurity eases the burden with automated updates and the integration of WorkersCompensation.com’s FlashFormSSL, a secure cloud library of nationwide jurisdictional forms, as well as the CompGuideXML, its nationwide disability rating guide.

“Our partnership with WorkersCompensation.com extends Insurity’s leadership in the workers’ comp space and reinforces our longstanding commitment to provide the latest technology and resources for the purpose of simplifying the insurance process,” said Michele Shepard, chief revenue officer at Insurity. “By automating the research and maintenance of mandatory forms and disability rates, our clients can remain compliant in every region they operate and better utilize their time and resources on serving their policyholders and growing their businesses.”

“We are excited to partner with Insurity and provide their clients easy access to the latest content for workers' compensation,” said Robert Wilson, CEO of WorkersCompensation.com. “With an extensive library of over 3,700 fillable workers' comp forms and regulations for 53 jurisdictions that can change at any time, Insurity has now removed a significant ongoing administrative hurdle for their Workers’ CompXPress clients.”

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based core system solutions and data analytics for the world’s largest insurers, brokers, and MGAs. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and thought leadership, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering clients to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior customer experiences. With users worldwide and more cloud-based deployments than any other core system provider in the insurtech space, Insurity is trusted by 15 of the top 25 property/casualty carriers in the US. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About WorkersCompensation.com

Founded in 1999, WorkersCompensation.com is the largest regulatory and compliance information center available for the workers' compensation industry. Serving millions of visitors comprised of workers' compensation professionals, employers and other interested parties, WorkersCompensation.com is the unquestioned leader for relevant and critical information for the workers' comp industry. In addition to thousands of pages of free information, their professional suite of workers' compensation products and services offer an extensive library of over 3,700 fillable workers' comp forms, keyword searchable laws and regulations for 53 jurisdictions, comprehensive compliance information, Topic Comparison Center and 50 State Comparative Charts. They also offer the industry's leading forms auto-population service, FlashFormSSL, and the Virtual Claims Kit for insurance carriers and employers.