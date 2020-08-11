Tideworks Technology Introduces Mainsail 10 and Announces Go-Live at MIT

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tideworks Technology® Inc. (Tideworks), a full-service provider of comprehensive terminal operating system (TOS) solutions, today announced the go-live of its new marine TOS solution, Mainsail 10 at Manzanillo International Terminal (MIT) in Panama. Tideworks engineered Mainsail 10 to provide terminal operators with increased flexibility and a TOS solution that can seamlessly integrate and scale to adapt to changing operational needs. The go-live at MIT is the company’s first deployment of Mainsail 10.

Mainsail 10 was developed with the evolving global supply chain in mind. The new solution provides rapid access to and management of real-time data to improve decision making and increase the flow of cargo through the terminal, while also reducing costs. The new TOS is highly configurable and customizable – allowing terminal operators to create individualized user experiences and powerful ad-hoc reports that meet their specific needs. Additionally, the solution integrates with back-office accounting and ERP systems among other third-party technologies.

“We are thrilled to introduce our next-generation TOS that will offer a strategic advantage to terminal operators worldwide,” said Thomas Rucker, president of Tideworks. “The successful go-live of Mainsail 10 at MIT is the first deployment of our latest marine TOS and signifies another milestone in our long-term partnership with MIT. Mainsail 10 provides terminal operators with an extremely flexible, world-class TOS platform that enables growth and enhanced efficiencies.”

Throughout the design and development of Mainsail 10, Tideworks worked closely with its terminal operator customers and stakeholders to create a next-generation TOS platform informed by historical industry insight.

“We have had an opportunity to experience Mainsail 10 and found that it is extremely intuitive and responsive,” said Stacy Hatfield, general manager at Manzanillo International Terminal (MIT). “Our team collaborated closely with Tideworks to successfully deploy the platform. We have also begun integrating Mainsail 10 with the variety of third-party tools and technologies in use at MIT to increase efficiency across the terminal.”

Key features and benefits of Mainsail 10 include:

Highly Configurable User Experience. Administrators can increase the speed of their go-live efforts, ensuring their data conversation is smooth, efficient and successful. The configurable user experience reduces the learning curve for new users and increases efficiency for experienced operators.

Unprecedented System Command. Mainsail 10 is built to offer operational adaptability from role-based permissions to end-user preferences. Users can customize data fields and search results to streamline terminal operations and avoid bottlenecks.

Mainsail 10 is built to offer operational adaptability from role-based permissions to end-user preferences. Users can customize data fields and search results to streamline terminal operations and avoid bottlenecks. Intelligent Third-Party Integration. The new TOS supports necessary third-party integrations including community port systems, scales, OCR, LPR and RFID technologies.

The new TOS supports necessary third-party integrations including community port systems, scales, OCR, LPR and RFID technologies. High Performing. Users can easily update multiple cargo records in a single mass edit saving terminal operators and their customers valuable time and resources.

Users can easily update multiple cargo records in a single mass edit saving terminal operators and their customers valuable time and resources. Responsive Design. The responsive design keeps terminal operators in control and connected across all teams and Wi-Fi enabled devices.

The responsive design keeps terminal operators in control and connected across all teams and Wi-Fi enabled devices. Powerful Reporting. Mainsail 10 allows terminal operators to communicate effectively with stakeholders through the platform's fast, accurate, preconfigured and custom reporting capabilities. Mainsail 10 easily interfaces with a variety of business-critical tools, including Tideworks Insight®.

Leading up to the go-live at MIT, Tideworks provided implementation services including project management, software configuration and installation, integration services, user training and go-live assistance. Tideworks will continue to offer ongoing maintenance and support services, which include 24/7 technical support and software upgrades.

Mainsail 10 went live at MIT in August 2020.

About Tideworks Technology

Tideworks is a full-service provider of comprehensive terminal operating system solutions for growing marine and intermodal terminal operations worldwide. The company helps more than 120 facilities run their operations more efficiently and profitably. From optimized equipment utilization to faster turn times, Tideworks works at every step of terminal operations to maximize productivity and customer service. For more information about Tideworks Technology, a Carrix solution, visit www.tideworks.com.