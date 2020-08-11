Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. Partners With Zebra Medical Vision to Further Expand AI Offerings

TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Building on its commitment to providing customers with Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions that can be utilized across modalities in routine care, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. is partnering with Zebra Medical Vision (Zebra-Med) to offer its AI1™ automated imaging analysis solutions to help clinicians in the U.S. provide faster, accurate diagnoses for optimized patient care.

Zebra-Med’s AI1™ technology provides cloud-based analysis of images through FDA-cleared AI solutions, trained on millions of patient scans to triage acute medical conditions, detect incidental findings and stratify risk. This partnership with Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. marks the introduction of Zebra-Med’s solution into the modality space, bringing AI analysis closer to the point of care.

"We are excited about the partnership with Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., a company taking innovative and proactive steps to ensure AI adoption for better patient care. The integration of our solution into the modality space allows us to realize Zebra-Med’s vision of improving patient care at scale. Thanks to the strong product integration between the two companies, Canon Medical customers can save crucial time reaching acute cases faster, and enjoy AI insights directly in their workflow seamlessly,” said Ohad Arazi, CEO of Zebra Medical Vision.

“By partnering with Zebra-Med, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. is further proving our leadership and commitment to innovation in diagnostic imaging through accessible AI,” said Satrajit Misra, senior vice president, Marketing and Strategic Development, & acting vice president, Sales, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. “As we continue to expand our AI offerings across systems and modalities, we’re elevating the diagnostic imaging capabilities for our customers and providing more opportunities to improve patient care than ever before.”

Zebra Medical Vision’s imaging analytics platform allows healthcare institutions to identify patients at risk of disease and offer improved, preventative treatment pathways, to improve patient care. The company is funded by Khosla Ventures, Marc Benioff, Intermountain Investment Fund, OurCrowd Qure, Aurum, aMoon, Nvidia and Johnson & Johnson. Zebra Medical Vision has raised $57 million in funding to date, and was named a Fast Company Top-5 AI and Machine Learning company. Zebra-Med leads the way in AI FDA cleared products, and is installed in hospitals globally, from Australia to India, Europe to the U.S, and the LATAM region.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems USA’s website at https://us.medical.canon.

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions, across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort and safety features.

At Canon Medical, we work hand in hand with our partners - our medical, academic and research community. We build relationships based on transparency, trust and respect. Together as one, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon.