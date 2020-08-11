GT Software Announces Strategic Partnership with Australia-Based Strategic Consulting Partnerships (SCP)

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GT Software, a mainframe modernization software company, announces today a strategic partnership with Sydney, Australia-based Strategic Consulting Partnerships (SCP). SCP provides customers with complete integrated business and enterprise solutions utilizing the best technology services and products, with a specialty in integrating complex hardware and software with products and services. GT Software’s partnership with SCP will allow the company to expand its reach globally to support more customers with mainframe modernization efforts.

Specifically, the partnership will allow SCP to help banks, financial institutions and federal government departments with a quick, secure and no-code way to connect their IBM Z mainframes to the multitude of ever-changing third-party apps and services, including enterprise or cloud through GT Software’s Ivory® Suite.

“We are excited about this partnership with SCP that will allow us to expand our service offerings to customers in Australia and New Zealand,” says Stephen Hassett, president of GT Software. “The timing was right. SCP is an expert in meeting the needs of IBM Z mainframe customers tackling modernization challenges, so we are well aligned for this partnership.”

GT Software assists enterprises in their IT modernization efforts by easily connecting legacy mainframe assets to modern, cloud-based systems. GT Software’s Ivory® Suite offers a no-code integration platform, bringing new capabilities to existing technology. It is designed to work across a variety of programming languages and combines drag and drop capabilities with a no-code platform to provide a truly effortless REST or SOAP API creation and integration experience.

“GT Software’s long history and deep expertise with software tools designed to support legacy systems will be a critical offering for our clients,” says Paul Matthews, CEO of SCP. “We are very excited about the partnership and look forward to seeing how GT Software will help our clients by utilizing no-code tools to build connected mainframes without the long-time frames to manually develop COBOL, etc.”

About GT Software

GT Software empowers many of the world’s largest banks—such as Truist, JP Morgan Chase, and Natixis—to accelerate their IT modernization efforts. By enabling companies to connect legacy mainframe assets with modern, cloud-based systems, GT removes a major roadblock for Fortune 1000 companies looking to elevate their customer experience. Pioneering the Open Banking movement in Europe and the US, GT Software allows mainframes to rapidly create inbound calls and call out. Now, legacy systems can perform functions such as real-time payment, fraud detection, KYC, and AML in real-time. GT Software is proud to help lead innovation with its 35+ years of mainframe expertise.

About Strategic Consulting Partnerships (SCP)

Based in Sydney Australia, Strategic Consulting Partnerships (SCP) was originally established in 1980. SCP specialises in integrating complex hardware and software with products and services. It provides complete integrated business and enterprise solutions utilising the best technology services and products from carefully selected worldwide partners. Solutions are tailored to each customer’s unique requirements and based on appropriate innovation that is built on proven technologies and resourced globally.