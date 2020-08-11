Famous Footwear Goes the Extra Step for Foster Kids

Ticket to Dream’s Program Director Mauri Knowles and Program Officer Juan Garcia unload 12,000 pairs of shoes at Pride Industries in Roseville, CA. The shoes were donated by Famous Footwear and they will be shipped across the country to non-profit, foster care agencies that partner with Ticket to Dream. (Photo: Business Wire)

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Famous Footwear believes that everyone, especially those in need, deserve to experience the confidence that comes from a new pair of shoes. We all deserve to Feel A Little Famous. In a new partnership with Ticket to Dream Foundation, Famous Footwear will help foster youth across the U.S. feel famous, too.

Famous Footwear today announced Ticket to Dream is now its official national charity partner.

Ticket to Dream is dedicated to providing hope and opportunity for foster children across the nation, so they can focus on being kids. They believe it starts with joining forces with businesses and local communities to ensure foster youth of all ages have the school supplies, holiday gifts, properly fitting clothing and shoes that all children need to thrive. Ticket to Dream partners with over 200 non-profit foster care agencies, reaching 175,000 children across the country, to help foster youth quickly and efficiently in communities.

“Working with the Famous Footwear team to develop a unique program that engages customers, inspires employees and brings much needed resources to foster kids across the country, quite simply will change lives and leave a lasting impression with every step,” said Gina Davis, Executive Director of Ticket to Dream Foundation. “Now more than ever we need to ensure these youth do not get left behind in school, helping them feel self-confident, and confident they have the essentials – like new shoes and school supplies – to be like every other child.”

“Together we plan to engage employees, customers, and vendors to work together to improve the lives and futures of foster kids of all ages,” said Molly Adams, president of Famous Footwear, a Caleres brand. “Whether that’s lacing up a new pair of kicks, having essential care items on hand , equipping them with school essentials or celebrating the joy of the holidays.”

Famous Footwear will activate this new, multi-year partnership through the following:

Famous Footwear donated over 12,000 new pairs of shoes in August to foster kids throughout the country preparing them for the back-to-school season

Famous shoppers can make a donation at the register when they’re shopping in-store Customers will have the option to round up to the nearest dollar or donate other amounts based on their preference

As donations are collected, Famous Footwear and Ticket to Dream will provide supplies for back-to-school and additional essentials throughout the fall season

Supporters are also able to make additional donations online at tickettodream.org/famous.

“So often kids of all ages enter foster care with shoes in bad shape or sized too small. Famous Footwear’s donation of new shoes means kids can instantly be provided with shoes they can run in, make them feel special, and be proud of. These new shoes mean kids can play and go about their day just like any other child, ready to just be kids,” added Davis. “A new pair of shoes, particularly when you’ve never owned one before, makes you feel special, creates hope. Hope for a better day, a feeling of joy and for many, the ability to play with feet that feel great. Famous Footwear’s donation of new shoes and commitment to helping foster kids across the country will create smiles for thousands of foster kids and we can’t thank them enough.”

“These efforts are just the beginning and we look forward to working with Ticket to Dream and all of their partners to help these extraordinary kids feel Famous,” said Adams.

To find a store near you or learn more about Famous Footwear visit famousfootwear.com.

About Ticket to Dream Foundation: The Ticket to Dream Foundation is a national non-profit dedicated to providing hope and opportunity to foster children of all ages, so they can just be kids. Joining forces with companies, communities and non-profits, they work to ensure foster children have the essentials they need to thrive and build self-esteem like new shoes, school supplies, clothing, holiday gifts, and laptops to keep up in school. They fund vital support services and enriching life experiences that allow foster youth to reach their full potential, avoiding future homelessness and unemployment. Over the years Ticket to Dream has helped over 1.8 million foster children. To learn more, please visit www.tickettodream.org.

About Famous Footwear:

Famous Footwear was founded on one simple idea: everyone deserves to feel the joy that comes from a new pair of shoes. And today, all across the US, Canada and even online, we make sure families experience that joy with styles from top brands that’ll make everyone feel on top of the world. You’ll find styles for women, men, and kids from favorites like Nike, Vans, Steve Madden, Timberlands, Dr. Martens, Converse and many more. Whatever your style, we want to help you wear it with confidence.

Famous Footwear is part of Caleres Inc. – a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands dedicated to helping every person find the perfect pair of shoes. With a legacy of over 130 years of craftsmanship and passion for fit, Caleres continues their mission of inspiring people to feel good… feet first.

About Caleres: Caleres (NYSE: CAL) is the home of today’s most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life’s styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today’s assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company’s mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.