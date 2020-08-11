WayScript Raises $5 Million to Help Developers Rapidly Build Business Applications

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WayScript, a platform that enables developers to rapidly turn scripts into internal business applications, today announced that it has closed a $5 million seed round led by Greycroft, a venture capital firm based in New York and Los Angeles. Additional participants include Tectonic Ventures, Contour Venture Partners, and angel investors Michael Stoppelman, former SVP of Engineering at Yelp, and Donald Fischer, CEO and Co-Founder of Tidelift.

WayScript helps solve the cumbersome and costly challenge of building and maintaining internal tools. In a few clicks, developers can write code in a web-based, drag-and-drop scripting environment and run their code through a workflow builder that displays the output in real-time. The user-friendly interface handles the scaffolding of server development, event triggering, API integrations, and more to increase developer productivity by simplifying the creation of internal tools and bots. With secure, scalable, and reusable components without coding limitations, WayScript gives developers the power to build, manage, and maintain software to solve real business problems.

“WayScript has taken a deliberate developer-centric approach that simplifies all of the ‘scaffolding,’ or the accidental complexity, required to build great software,” said Jesse Orshan, WayScript’s Co-Founder. “We are handling all the stuff developers don’t want to be doing - server deployment, event triggering, API integrations, interfaces - while always allowing them to get low-level code in their preferred programming language.”

Founded in 2018 by developers Jesse Orshan and Lane Eden, WayScript’s robust platform gives developers customizability and control while supporting all of the popular programming languages, including Python, Javascript, and Java. With over 40+ integrations into key services, such as Slack, ZenDesk, and Twitter, WayScript’s developer-centric platform simplifies common business processes for improved workflow.

“Thousands of developers are using WayScript for enterprise-level applications,” said Lane Eden, WayScript’s Co-Founder. “We have developers at a large multinational restaurant chain who built a SQL triggered Slackbot and developers who have built automated marketing email systems, CRM management and data enrichment scripts, and much more.”

“WayScript has had phenomenal growth with a highly active community due to its focus on building a platform specifically designed to ease the pain points of developers,” said Alison Lange Engel, Venture Partner at Greycroft. “We’re excited to support Jesse and Lane as they grow their company and community.”

“The complexity and demand that developers face in building tools and workflow automations continues to grow in enterprises across the spectrum,” said Juan Luis Leungli, Partner at Tectonic Ventures. “As developers themselves, the WayScript team has a deep understanding of the problem, and the value of their solution is apparent in the engagement and feedback of product users.”

With this latest financing, WayScript plans to continue to expand its team and build additional product features.

About WayScript

WayScript is a platform that empowers developers to rapidly turn scripts running on a local machine into full-fledged internal business applications. With WayScript, developers can seamlessly build, deploy, and maintain custom internal tools for wide-ranging use cases including running cloud functions, workflow automation, serverless applications, and data processing. WayScript’s friendly user interface handles the scaffolding of server deployment, event triggering, API integrations, interfaces, and more while always allowing developers to get low-level with code in the programming language of their choosing. www.wayscript.com

About Greycroft

Greycroft is a seed-to-growth venture capital firm that partners with exceptional entrepreneurs to build the world’s most transformative companies. Greycroft has deep experience in both consumer and enterprise technology and has made over 300 investments, including Acorns, App Annie, BetterCloud, Braintree, Flutterwave, Goop, Icertis, Lightricks, Medly, Openpath, Plated, Scopely, SEMrush, Shipt, TheRealReal, Thrive Market, Venmo, and Yeahka. www.greycroft.com

About Tectonic Ventures

Tectonic Ventures partners with authentic entrepreneurs solving meaningful problems across the Enterprise landscape through technology-enabled solutions that have lasting value in the networks, data, and platforms they create. We are building a new type of venture firm necessary for the increasing time that founders need to be ready for their Series A round. We become trusted advisors and collaborators, nurturing teams as they scale and develop world-class execution. We invest and partner with entrepreneurs from inception to seed stage. We provide experience, an expansive network, and, as entrepreneurs ourselves, the right mindset to help founders realize their vision. Remarkable founders have a vision that will shift the future. Learn more: www.tectonicventures.com