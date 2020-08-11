WEX Expands Savings Network with New Merchant Offers

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEX (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced the newest value-added partners to join its WEX EDGE business savings network. Hotels.com and Sprint/T-Mobile are now part of the WEX EDGE network.

This past May, WEX announced the launch of its new WEX EDGE business savings network which gives small businesses access to highly-curated offers that are typically only available to large companies. By combining pre-negotiated savings with an easy-to-use eCommerce experience, WEX EDGE provides a convenient way for businesses to purchase the products and services needed to run their business at discounted prices—and use their existing WEX fuel account to pay for these services.

WEX EDGE customers now have access to an integrated hotel booking service through an agreement with Hotels.com. This eCommerce experience allows customers to book competitive rates at participating hotels directly through the WEX EDGE online platform and pay via their WEX account. This allows fleet managers and business owners to gain visibility and consolidate and control hotel spend across their business.

Similarly, WEX EDGE customers who are currently Sprint customers can take advantage of savings from Sprint through Sprint Business Perks. And now, Sprint and T-Mobile are joining forces to build a greater wireless network for their customers’ businesses. When these two networks come together, it will result in an even more powerful network that will cover more offices and employees across the country.

“We’re thrilled that brands like Hotels.com and Sprint and soon T-Mobile have decided to join our WEX EDGE value-added merchant community,” said Erin Knight, vice president of fleet product innovation at WEX. “This platform lays the foundation for continued expansion of our merchant community with relevant offers for our customers with the added benefit of expanded payment functionality and an integrated, seamless purchasing experience.”

