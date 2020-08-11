InFirst Bank Selects CSI to Build Fully Integrated Digital Banking Services

PADUCAH, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, announced that Indiana, Pa.-based InFirst Bank ($420 million in assets) has selected its NuPoint® core platform in order to offer its customers comprehensive and robust digital banking solutions.

InFirst Bank began searching for a new core platform after experiencing challenges with integrating digital banking solutions into its previous core system. The bank also wished to provide customers a more seamless experience, as well as improve its efficiency by automating manual back office processes.

InFirst Bank sought CSI’s digital banking solutions because they are built specifically around its core with integration in mind, enabling banks to streamline operations and reduce friction between channels. The bank also will deploy CSI’s digital payments solutions, including its bill pay tool and P2P payments app.

“Our customers have come to expect that InFirst Bank is able to provide high quality products and services,” said Seth Conner, InFirst Bank’s CIO and COO. “We see CSI as a true partner in helping us provide the innovative services our customers demand while also giving us a more efficient technology infrastructure to help our staff be more productive.”

In addition to innovative technology, Conner said InFirst Bank also chose CSI due to the company’s philosophy of hands-on customer service.

“We wanted a partner, not just a vendor,” he said. “One of the key discoveries during our evaluation was CSI’s great relationship manager-to-customer ratio. This indicated to us that CSI, like InFirst Bank, places a heavy emphasis on customer service.”

CSI’s suite of digital banking solutions is fully integrated with its core processing platform, enabling banks to provide a seamless customer experience, streamline vendor management and better leverage customer data. The integration of digital and core banking applications eliminates technology barriers and improves channel delivery for consumers and banks alike.

"Community financial institutions like InFirst Bank need digital banking solutions that provide their customers the tools they need to bank using any online or physical channel. By partnering with us, they are reducing the time spent making incompatible software work with their core and focusing their staff on growing their institution,” said David Culbertson, CSI’s president and COO. “We look forward to a strong relationship with InFirst Bank."

About InFirst Bank

Indiana, PA.-based InFirst Bank has served the financial needs of its local communities as an independent community bank for nearly 100 years. Originally chartered as a mutual institution, InFirst Bank was initially known as Indiana County Building & Loan Association. In 2018 the bank changed its name to InFirst Bank. The new name was chosen to reflect its mission as it grows into new markets. Over the course of time InFirst Bank continued to grow, opening new branches in Indiana, Punxsutawney, Blairsville, Johnstown, Troutville, Harrison City, & Greensburg. For more information, visit www.infirstbank.com.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers innovative financial technology and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Through a combination of expert service, cutting-edge technology and a customer-first mentality, CSI excels at driving businesses forward in a rapidly changing industry. CSI’s expertise and commitment to authentic partnerships has resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker’s Best Fintechs to Work For and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.