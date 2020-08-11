GTY Technology's Sherpa Government Solutions Selected by the City and County of San Francisco

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading provider of SaaS/Cloud solutions for the public sector, announced today that its budgeting unit, Sherpa Government Solutions (“Sherpa”), has been selected by the City and County of San Francisco, CA (City) to implement its Budget Formulation and Management (“BFM”) software solution.

The City and Sherpa will collaborate to implement a citywide enterprise budgeting solution featuring flexible budget entry forms, financial and HR system integration, real-time reporting with full auditability, and accurate personnel cost forecasting. The City will use BFM to formulate their $12.3 billion annual budget using a comprehensive, collaborative process encompassing 54 departments and approximately 38,000 budgeted employees.

Sherpa BFM is a cloud-based software application offering that provides budgeting and transparency solutions for state and local governments. Sherpa BFM has comprehensive out-of-the-box features that are highly configurable to meet the unique needs of the public sector. In addition, Sherpa BFM provides tools and services that include business process consulting, software implementation, reporting, publishing and ERP integration For more information about Sherpa, visit https://www.gtytechnology.com/solutions/sherpa.

