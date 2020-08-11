California Water District Goes Live with Tyler Technologies’ Incode Solution

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) today announced that the West Valley Water District (WVWD) in Rialto, California, has successfully implemented Tyler’s Incode® and Tyler Content Manager™ solutions, which will help provide for better human resources and financial management for the agency.

Prior to Tyler Incode, WVWD used an antiquated mainframe-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution that had been in place since 2003. WVWD’s system did not meet the evolving needs of the district, including the inability to integrate with other systems and delays in confirmation of customer payments that required personnel to manually update systems daily. To improve systems, WVWD released a public request for proposals (RFP) to find and assess innovative solutions. In an effort to conserve paper and reduce delays, the RFP asked the new systems to be more digitally driven and utilize paperless processes. After seeing Incode in action at nearby local agencies and viewing a demonstration of the product, WVWD selected Incode to improve the district’s core business processes.

“Our priority at West Valley Water District is to provide constantly improving services for our ratepayers by securing quality advanced programs,” stated WVWD Chief Financial Officer Shamindra “Rickey” Manbahal. “In the short time since beginning implementation, our management team has already experienced vast benefits from the program, including fully paperless processes, increased financial accountability, and a streamlined purchasing process."

By changing its system to Tyler’s, WVWD is projecting approximately $200,000 in savings for annual maintenance costs over the next 10 years. The Tyler Incode technology works seamlessly with WVWD services, allowing the agency to connect to West Valley ratepayers more efficiently and effectively. In short, the technology allows for:

Quicker processing of information through mobile service orders for personnel in the field

Streamlined purchasing processes as a result of electronic approval workflow for requisition

Improved user experience of looking up customer records and documents when customer inquiries are submitted since hard copies are no longer needed

Improved reporting and data extraction capabilities to utilize for communication with ratepayers

Stronger internal control approvals for purchase requisitions, purchase orders, time reporting and accounting processes to ensure accountability for our ratepayers

“We’re pleased to help improve core business processes for the West Valley Water District,” said Dane Womble, president of Tyler’s Local Government Division. “We appreciate the opportunity to work alongside the district to collaborate on ideas for how best to optimize workflows, and we are confident that the district will continue to see tremendous value through these improvements.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

