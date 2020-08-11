Northland Power Selects PCI Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Cloud Software for the Mexico Wholesale Electricity Market (MEM)

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northland Power Inc. (Northland), a power producer dedicated to developing, building, owning and operating clean and green infrastructure assets in Canada, Europe (and other global jurisdictions), has selected PCI’s industry-leading ETRM cloud software platform to optimize energy trading and wholesale operations as a Qualified Supplier in the Mexico Wholesale Electricity Market (MEM).

PCI’s ETRM platform will help optimize Northland’s existing pipeline of renewable energy resources and energy supply contracts as a Qualified Supplier to achieve the following business benefits:

Efficiency through automation; providing staff with more time for value-add activities

Enhanced strategic decision-making and risk mitigation based on more accurate and timely information

Reduced operational and marketing risk using in-depth position management

Greater precision and speed in revenue accounting and back-office operations

Scalable marketing functionality to meet both current and future strategies

Morgan Tarves, Senior Director at Northland Power, stated, “We wanted to select an experienced, established vendor with a robust platform to maximize value for our customers. After an in-depth evaluation, we found PCI to have the most comprehensive offering for our immediate and future business requirements.”

Shailesh Mishra, PCI Vice President, noted, “We value Northland’s trust in our software platform and our experience with similar customers in Mexico. With this partnership, PCI further strengthens its position as the preeminent software provider for large global renewable power companies.”

PCI’s Platform comes out-of-the-box with all the required data interfaces, embedded analytics, business process automation, open data, and risk reporting capabilities that offer unparalleled “end-to-end” support for front, mid, and back-office business functions. PCI’s Platform is utilized by companies representing more than 80% of the power generation capacity in Mexico’s wholesale market. Clients include CFE, Iberdrola, Naturgy, ATCO Power, Ammper Energía, and others.

About Power Costs, Inc. (PCI)

PCI is the leading provider of energy management software, superior customer support, and value-added services for energy-focused companies. Founded in 1992, PCI continues to refine and develop new software solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients, which include investor-owned, municipal and cooperative utilities, independent power producers, as well as energy marketing and trading organizations worldwide. PCI optimizes power portfolios representing:

More than 60% of the generation capacity in the U.S

Over 70% of Fortune 500 Energy & Utility firms in the U.S.

More than 80% of the generation capacity in Mexico

PCI is a privately held company based in Norman, Oklahoma with offices in Houston (TX), Raleigh (NC), and Mexico City. To learn more, please visit our company website.

About Northland Power

Northland is a global developer, owner and operator of sustainable infrastructure assets that deliver predictable cash flows. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Northland was founded in 1987 and has been publicly traded since 1997 on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NPI).

Northland owns or has an economic interest in 2,681 MW (net 2,266 MW) of operating generating capacity and 130 MW of generating capacity under construction, representing the La Lucha solar project in Mexico. Northland also owns a 60% equity stake in the 1,044 MW Hai Long projects under development in Taiwan and operates a regulated utility business in Colombia.

Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B, NPI.PR.C, respectively.

To learn more, please visit our company website.