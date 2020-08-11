Salucro Partners with CareCredit to Deliver Financing Options to Healthcare Providers, Integrated with the Salucro Payment Platform

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salucro Healthcare Solutions, a leading healthcare payment technology company, today announced the addition of CareCredit to its patient payment and billing platform, combining CareCredit’s flexible patient financing products with Salucro’s revenue cycle focused patient financial engagement solutions.

In the 2019 Patient Payment Technology Report, Salucro found that if the flexibility was offered, 10% of surveyed patients would prefer to utilize a healthcare-specific third-party financing option, and 22% would prefer to leverage a flexible recurring payment plan when paying for their healthcare services. With the launch of this partnership, health systems and healthcare providers using Salucro’s platform, along with their patients, will have the opportunity to pay with an expanding set of payment options and financing products, including CareCredit, helping to increase patient collections overall while accelerating their reimbursement.

“Payment flexibility and options are key for today’s patients. This partnership offers patients and millions of CareCredit cardholders a payment option when receiving care from a provider, hospital, or health system that uses the Salucro platform,” said Shannon Burke, General Manager, Health Systems, CareCredit, a Synchrony Solution. “With this partnership we are delivering integration with all major patient accounting systems, resulting in a more convenient transaction option for patients and a risk-free solution that allows providers to be paid within two business days.”

By adding CareCredit as an available payment option for providers to accept with the Salucro payment platform, including both the Salucro patient portal and Salucro’s provider-facing payment applications, providers can now offer even more flexibility to their patients who are managing higher out-of-pocket expenses for their healthcare services and ultimately helping to improve the patient experience.

“Historically, healthcare providers offering third-party financing have had limited integration options with their existing payment and billing solutions. Together with CareCredit, we are streamlining that process for patients and providers with a modernized payment experience that is helping patients afford the care they need, when they need it,” said Clayton Bain, CEO of Salucro. “We are excited to partner with CareCredit to expand our reach in delivering a positive financial experience for patients, while delivering more streamlined payment processes to providers who are looking to non-recourse patient financing solutions.”

About CareCredit

CareCredit, a Synchrony solution, is a leading provider of promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, services and products. For more than 30 years, CareCredit has helped millions of people by offering special financing options with convenient monthly payments. CareCredit is accepted at more than 240,000 locations for a wide variety of health and wellness procedures, treatments, products and services.

About Salucro

Salucro is a healthcare technology company exclusively focused on patient payments. From online bill pay solutions to provider-facing payment integrations, the Salucro platform brings cohesive payment experiences to healthcare providers, patients, and third-party collection agencies. As a PCI DSS Level 1 Service Provider, Salucro belongs to an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned HITRUST CSF Certified status, proving Salucro’s continued commitment to managing risk and improving payment security and compliance. To learn more visit salucro.com.