Gibsland Bank & Trust Selects Teslar Software to Enhance Commercial Lending

SPRINGDALE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teslar Software, a provider of automated workflow and portfolio management tools designed to help community financial institutions thrive, announced today that Gibsland Bank & Trust has selected its full suite of services to boost efficiencies and streamline commercial lending.

Gibsland, Louisiana-based Gibsland Bank & Trust (GBT) decided to partner with Teslar after watching the company demo at ICBA’s ThinkTECH Accelerator, where it won the Banker’s Choice Award for Most Impactful Solution. The bank recognized that Teslar could enable them to operate more efficiently and focus on forming meaningful customer relationships.

“Teslar Software stood out to us as an ‘all-in-one’ solution that would streamline our operations, allowing us to better understand our customers and spend more time helping them,” said Holly May, Chief Risk Officer of GBT. “Due to the impact of the pandemic, the timing of partnering with Teslar has given GBT an advantage to provide strategic financial services, advice and counsel that will have a long-term positive impact on our customers well into the future. Also, the use of Teslar will enable our bank to analyze and provide valuable insight into the condition of our customers and their businesses, which will allow the bank to make the best decisions for positive results for our customers.”

Teslar will help GBT improve all aspects of the commercial lending process, including the tracking of exceptions and past due loans and reporting. The company’s automated workflow and portfolio management tools enable the bank to improve operations with better data and enhance transparency.

And, Teslar’s integration capabilities have helped make a seamless transition with GBT’s outsourced core and IT partners. May added, “We’ve had an extremely positive implementation, as Teslar’s streamlined approach minimized the work for our team. Teslar’s banking background was evident as they took the effort to make this a smooth process.”

“Gibsland Bank & Trust understands that to find success in today’s financial services landscape, banks must be dedicated to looking inward and identifying new ways to streamline and leverage data,” said Joe Ehrhardt, CEO and founder of Teslar Software. “We look forward to working with the bank, helping them reduce current manual processes, boost efficiencies and most importantly, focus on strengthening relationships with their customers.”

About Teslar Software

Teslar provides community financial institutions with automated workflow and portfolio management tools to streamline and improve processes with easy access to relevant information needed to operate. The Teslar platform integrates siloed systems, centralizes data and boosts efficiencies enterprise wide to optimize profits and make customer interactions more meaningful. Please visit www.teslarsoftware.com to learn more.