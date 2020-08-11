Aruba SD-Branch Solution Helps Videotron Expand Key Business Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that it will provide Videotron, the leading communications provider for the vast majority of businesses in Quebec, with its SD-Branch solution. The solution will be used in conjunction with existing Aruba wireless service offerings to deliver Videotron's enhanced guaranteed Internet business service.

Videotron will use Aruba’s SD-Branch solution, including the Aruba 9000 Series Gateways, to enable an improved version of its high-speed Guaranteed Internet Service. The Guaranteed Internet service delivers the reliability of a hybrid fiber connection, backed by a wireless LTE connection. The Aruba SD-Branch solution, including the next-generation Aruba gateways, will be used to deliver high performance connectivity, unlimited data transfer capacity, wireless back-up that is ideal for Videotron’s demanding business customers and extend corporate VPN access easily and securely to employees as they work from home.

Aruba’s access points, switches, and the MSP version of Aruba Central cloud platform are already being used by Videotron to enable its WI-FI PRO offering, an all-in-one, turnkey Wi-Fi solution for businesses of all sizes. As part of the Aruba SD-Branch solution, the new 9000 Series Gateways integrate tightly with Videotron’s existing Aruba Central deployment. The Gateways are also optimized for SD WAN MPLS, Internet, and cellular connectivity to deliver reliable, secure, and high-performance connectivity.

“Managed Services Providers need solutions that are easy to deploy and manage and can enable a wide range of service offerings for their end customers,” said Kishore Seshadri, vice president and general manager of SD-WAN Solutions at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. “With our SD-Branch solution that tightly couples access points, switches, and our gateways with the powerful management platform of Aruba Central, we can deliver the kind of infrastructure that MSPs need. We’re pleased to provide Videotron with a solution that can benefit its customers.”

