Vivendi/Amber Capital Agreement Regarding Lagardère

Despite their divergent views, and after the very poor results announced by Lagardère a few days ago, Vivendi (Paris:VIV) and Amber Capital have decided to sign a pact.

Vivendi and Amber Capital, respectively the first and second largest shareholders of Lagardère with 23.5% and 20% of the share capital, will initiate steps in this framework with Lagardère to each seek a minority Supervisory Board representation of three members for Amber Capital and one member for Vivendi.

The two companies also wanted to stabilize the Lagardère shareholding by entering today into a five-year reciprocal first offer and preemption rights agreement on their Lagardère shares.

The text of the agreement was sent to the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the French financial markets authority, which will ensure the required publicity according to the regulations.

