KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2020-2 (FSMT 2020-2)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to 28 classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2020-2 (FSMT 2020-2), a prime transaction made up entirely of non-agency jumbo mortgages.

The pool is comprised of 720 residential mortgages with an aggregate principal balance of $554.2 million as of the August 1, 2020 cut-off date. The collateral consists entirely of fully-amortizing, 30-year fixed rate mortgages (FRM). The pool is characterized by significant borrower equity in the mortgaged properties, as evidenced by the WA original LTV of 64.5% and WA original CLTV of 65.0%. The weighted average original credit score is 767, which is well within the prime mortgage range.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

