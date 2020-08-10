Domo Announces Term Loan Extended to 2025

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Business Cloud, today announced that it has extended the maturity date of its $100 million term loan until April 2025, with no principal payments required until the new maturity date. Terms of the extension are consistent with the current facility. The term loan is held by funds managed by BlackRock.

“ Since our IPO, we have been resolute about achieving a cash-flow positive position with the existing cash on our balance sheet,” said Bruce Felt, chief financial officer, Domo. “ This extension of the term loan through the support of BlackRock gives us the flexibility to even more comfortably reach that goal with no near-term funding requirements."

John Doyle, BlackRock director, commented, “ The current macro-environment is shining a spotlight on Domo’s unique value proposition for the future of work and the acceleration of digital transformation initiatives across every industry. We’re committed to our relationship and helping Domo accomplish its goal of achieving a cash-flow positive position.”

