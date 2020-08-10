WILLIAMS SONOMA AND NO KID HUNGRY PARTNER WITH CELEBRITIES TO LAUNCH THE TOOLS FOR CHANGE CAMPAIGN

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams Sonoma, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands announced today the launch of its sixth annual Tools For Change fundraising program benefitting No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America. This year, the retailer is aiming to raise $3 million, which will help connect American children in need to nearly 30 million meals.

As part of the fundraising efforts, Williams Sonoma and No Kid Hungry have partnered with ten prominent celebrities, chefs, musicians, culinary personalities and social influencers to design limited-edition spatulas available at Williams Sonoma stores and online at www.williams-sonoma.com. In celebration of the campaign’s sixth year, tea towels with popular designs will also be available.

Each spatula retails for $14.95 and helps provide up to 40 meals for children in need, and each tea towel retails for $12.95 and helps connect kids with up to 35 meals.

This year’s limited-edition spatulas and tea towels were designed by:

Spatulas

Curtis Stone - Celebrity Chef, Author and Television Personality

Dolly Parton - Grammy Award Winning Singer-Songwriter

Gaby Dalkin - Celebrity Chef and Cookbook Author

Giada De Laurentiis - Celebrity Chef, Writer and Television Personality

Hoda Kotb - Broadcast Journalist, Television Personality and Author

Ina Garten - Celebrity Chef and Cookbook Author

Kris Jenner - Television Personality

Kristen Bell - Actress, Singer and Director

Misha Collins - Actor and Author

Molly Yeh - Celebrity Chef, Cookbook Author and Food Network Show Host

Tea Towels

Dolly Parton - Grammy Award Winning Singer-Songwriter

Gaby Dalkin - Celebrity Chef and Cookbook Author

Kristen Bell - Actress, Singer and Director

Molly Yeh - Celebrity Chef, Cookbook Author and Food Network Show Host

“Williams Sonoma is committed to raising both money and awareness to help support the incredible work No Kid Hungry is doing to end childhood hunger in America,” said Williams Sonoma President, Ryan Ross. “We are incredibly grateful to partner with some of our favorite celebrities and culinary personalities to meet our goal of providing more than 30 million meals to children in need.”

When asked about their participation in the Tools For Change campaign, Dolly Parton, Kristen Bell, Giada De Laurentiis and Curtis Stone commented:

“I’ve often said that I never had children of my own so that all children could be mine. The thought of anyone going hungry is horrible but knowing that it’s a child is simply heartbreaking. We all have to do our part to take care of the little ones around us who need extra love. This spatula program might help in some small way. I have always seen a butterfly as a symbol of freedom and beauty, and I hope this butterfly comes into your home sharing that thought.” - Dolly Parton

“I’m excited to be joining the No Kid Hungry spatula campaign for a second time. Cooking is a universal language and food can bring people together in a unique way. It's the conduit that brings us to a shared table to talk, laugh, think and discuss. Now more than ever, unity and helping those in need are two things we simply can't drop the ball on.” - Kristen Bell

“During these uncertain times, I hope this spatula can brighten up a kitchen and bring a little more joy to cooking meals at home with your family." - Giada De Laurentiis

“Our world has recently seen particularly challenging times, from natural disasters to global health crises. There’s also a tragedy persisting right in our own schools and neighborhoods that so often goes unnoticed—kids who aren’t getting enough to eat. I created my No Kid Hungry spatula design to remind all of us that we’re fighters, and that we can get through anything together, including putting an end to childhood hunger.” - Curtis Stone

Billy Shore, founder and executive chair of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign elaborated, “Every year we are in awe of the celebrities and talent across various industries that come together for one thing: to help connect kids to the food they need to thrive. Even in the wake of the coronavirus, childhood hunger remains a solvable problem. Kids need us now more than ever, and it’s up to all of us to make sure America's kids – our future leaders – aren't left behind during this national emergency. Thanks to the generous support from partners like Williams Sonoma, year after year the annual spatula campaign is a reminder of how simple it is to empower your dollars and make an impact for kids.”

Earlier this year, all Williams-Sonoma, Inc. brands began fundraising for No Kid Hungry as hunger relief efforts became critical during the coronavirus outbreak. Pottery Barn, PB Kids, Rejuvenation and West Elm will also be launching products in 2020 to drive additional awareness and fundraising efforts as part of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Fundraising efforts will continue to take place in all Williams-Sonoma, Inc. stores across the country during the Tools For Change campaign and donations to No Kid Hungry can also be made online by visiting: www.williams-sonoma.com/products/no-kid-hungry-donation.

For more information about No Kid Hungry, or to purchase products benefiting the organization, visit: www.williams-sonoma.com/nokidhungry.

About Williams Sonoma

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com and the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions don’t know where their next meal is coming from. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign by Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

