Ohio State Bar Association and LegalShield Partner to Provide Affordable Legal Services to Ohioans

The Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA) and online legal services provider LegalShield today launched their partnership, which will expand access to affordable legal help for all Ohioans.

LegalShield is a prepaid legal services provider with a statewide network of attorneys. For one low monthly cost, consumers can become members and gain access to an attorney in their area who can help with a variety of legal issues. Members can contact LegalShield and be connected to an attorney within a few hours.

"There is no better program for consumers to access the law and lawyers than LegalShield,” said Wayne Hassay, managing partner at the law firm of Maguire Schneider Hassay and 20-year LegalShield veteran. “It provides what consumers are seeking in the modern world - ease of use, affordability, mobility - while also making certain consumers have by their side a lawyer they know, like and trust for all problems, big or small."

The OSBA is a statewide association of attorneys committed to upholding the highest standards in the practice of law. As part of the new partnership, OSBA member attorneys are invited to join the LegalShield network for client referrals. LegalShield members receive the benefit of an expanded network of experienced lawyers in their area who will address their legal concerns at affordable rates.

“OSBA member attorneys are well-equipped to handle the everyday legal needs of the public as part of the largest network of attorneys in the state who are held to the highest standards in the practice of law and continuing legal education,” said OSBA CEO Mary Amos Augsburger. “This partnership will provide the public with access to some of the most accomplished attorneys in the state for an affordable price, helping us achieve our continuing mission to increase access to justice in Ohio.”

With plans starting at $24.95 a month, LegalShield members can take advantage of:

Simple wills, powers of attorney and living wills prepared by lawyers;

Lawyer representation for basic traffic citations;

Unlimited telephone consultations with a lawyer on any legal matter;

Document review and legal research by a lawyer and;

Telephone calls and letters by lawyers on a consumer’s behalf.

For legal needs outside of the standard benefits, LegalShield members receive 25% off their attorney’s standard hourly rates.

"Facilitating the attorney client relationship and access to justice are paramount to LegalShield,” said Keri Norris, LegalShield's General Counsel. “No one knows Ohio legal consumers and lawyers better than the Ohio State Bar Association. We feel teaming up with the OSBA is a cutting-edge collaboration for the benefit of Ohio consumers."

