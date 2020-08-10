Standard Chartered Bank Partners with LEDA to Support Diversity in America’s Leadership Pipeline

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Chartered today announced its partnership with Leadership Enterprise for a Diverse America (LEDA), a national non-profit organization that empowers a community of exceptional young leaders from under-resourced backgrounds by supporting their higher education and professional success in order to create a more inclusive and equitable country.

In addition to a USD $100,000 donation to support LEDA, the partnership will include multiple avenues for the Bank to engage LEDA’s community of young leaders. Through Standard Chartered’s employee volunteering program, staff will have opportunities to mentor students as they navigate their college and career pathways; engage with the LEDA community via exciting leadership and finance career panels; and support college Scholars, Career Fellows, and alumni with their networking, resume writing, and interview skills.

“We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to learn, earn and grow. Being able to increase economic inclusion for the young talent in the US is a crucial step towards building a prosperous society,” said Torry Berntsen, Chief Executive Officer, Americas and Regional Head, Corporate and Institutional Banking at Standard Chartered Bank. “We are pleased to partner with LEDA on this extremely important mission and are excited about the long-term partnership opportunities to enable a diverse representation in leadership in our society.”

“LEDA is thrilled to begin this tremendous partnership with Standard Chartered,” said Lamont Gordon, Executive Director of LEDA. “We are grateful for this generous investment in LEDA as we seek to not only advance college and career opportunities for our nation’s future leaders but elevate the perspectives and voices of young people from underserved communities.”

This partnership is part of Standard Chartered’s Futuremakers, a global initiative that tackles inequality, empowers disadvantaged youth and promotes greater economic inclusion around the world. The Americas Futuremakers programs include a partnership with the City College of New York’s Zahn Innovation Center to support gender diversity in the technology sector and a collaboration with Upwardly Global to help immigrants and refugees develop cross-cultural competencies and communication skills and secure employment in the US.

About LEDA

Leadership Enterprise for a Diverse America (LEDA) empowers a community of exceptional young leaders from under-resourced backgrounds by supporting their higher education and professional success in order to create a more inclusive and equitable country. LEDA’s vision is an inclusive and equitable America where leadership reflects, celebrates, and supports diverse perspectives.

LEDA’s programs comprise a longitudinal initiative designed to aid students in their efforts to access the leadership pipeline. LEDA provides students with the tools necessary to succeed in college, in their careers and beyond. This program trajectory includes the LEDA Scholars Program, LEDA Career and Alumni Services, and LEDA Policy Project.

Please visit our website or follow LEDA on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.