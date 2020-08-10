Gutenberg Technology Extends Partnership with CompTIA to Accelerate Revenue and Optimize Product Distribution

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gutenberg Technology (GT), provider of the premier end-to-end content management platform, today announced it has extended its partnership with the Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA), the world's leading tech association. CompTIA leverages GT’s patented single workflow to make it easier to collaborate, create, reuse, and deliver content at scale in both print and digital formats to IT professionals worldwide.

“Few platforms offer a comprehensive multi-user, authoring platform and distribution system,” said Tom Reilly, Vice-President, CompTIA Learning. “Previously, we were forced to manage several platforms and distribution methods which added time and complexity to our content development processes. We can now deliver our products to customers via mobile apps, print, Web/HTML5 and our third-party LMS, from a single source of truth.”

GT’s end-to-end content management platform streamlines CompTIA’s print and digital content production process to deliver more products to market faster and ultimately drive revenue growth. In addition, the organization was able to scale its certification training products by moving away from a print-centric workflow through GT’s streamlined and collaborative platform.

“COVID-19 has accelerated the digital transformation of industries where content is king; leading organizations to focus on achieving immediate ROI through strategic technology investments. It’s always rewarding to work with forward-thinking businesses such as CompTIA that understand the value of our platform and are able to capitalize on its flexibility,” said GT’s CEO Gjergj Demiraj. “Together we will build on CompTIA’s already best in class reputation as a leader in IT education and certification and deliver innovative solutions to the global technology workforce.”

About Gutenberg Technology

Gutenberg Technology (GT) transforms how content is created, reused, and delivered as digital apps at scale. Founded in 2010 with offices in Paris and Boston, the company’s end-to-end content management platform enables organizations to author and distribute print and digital content from within a single workflow – speeding time to market and reducing costs. The world’s largest publishers and educational institutions rely on GT to transform legacy content into new, engaging web and mobile products. To learn more, visit www.gutenberg-technology.com or go to LinkedIn or Twitter.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than 50 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world’s economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org to learn more.