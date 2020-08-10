Cinedigm Expands Distribution of Fast Growing The Bob Ross Channel on XUMO Streaming Television Service

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced that The Bob Ross Channel has launched on the XUMO streaming television service. The Bob Ross Channel will be available to XUMO users as a free ad-supported linear channel. In addition, the complete catalog of Bob Ross’ television series will be available on a free ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) basis. The success of The Bob Ross Channel continues to increase Cinedigm’s rapidly growing supply of premium connected TV (CTV) ad inventory.

With the launch on XUMO, The Bob Ross Channel will now be directly available in 45 million households across the nation via XUMO’s multi-screen distribution network of smart TVs, mobile, web, and streaming boxes. Launching on XUMO further extends the reach of The Bob Ross Channel and expands the distribution of his beloved television show to now include all major streaming platforms. In addition to The Bob Ross Channel, XUMO carries six other channels from Cinedigm’s growing channel portfolio including CONtv, Docurama, Dove Channel, Bambu, Combat Go, and Comedy Dynamics.

“We are proud to be associated with Bob Ross’ lasting legacy. We remain dedicated to driving more exposure to his iconic television show that has entertained millions of fans over the years," said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s General Manager of Digital Networks. “With this launch on XUMO, our hope is to further grow his audience by reaching those viewers who have ‘cut the cord’ and seek high-quality entertainment on the leading video streaming platforms.”

The Bob Ross Channel showcases memorable moments and incredible paintings from the long-running public television series, featuring approximately 380 classic episodes and delivering hours of quality entertainment that is enjoyable for the whole family. As part of Cinedigm’s agreement with Bob Ross, Inc., Cinedigm has produced and distributed special messages of support for public television on the channel, as well as spots highlighting official Bob Ross painting products, and Bob Ross Certified Instructors.

Cinedigm continues to focus on bringing well-established brands and film and television content from leading content owners into the growing free ad-supported television marketplace. Opportunities for premium content remain strong within the OTT ad-supported space as traditional cable and satellite services continue to lose subscribers.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

ABOUT XUMO

A pioneer in streaming television and media entertainment, XUMO offers over 200 digital channels of free premium programming across 12 genres, including Sports, News, Kids and Family Entertainment, Live Events, Comedy, Lifestyle, Movies, and more. The free, ad-supported service is available in 45 million U.S. households via a multi-screen distribution network of smart TVs, mobile, web, and streaming boxes. XUMO delivers its over-the-top (OTT) video-on-demand (VOD) and LIVE linear digital channels through content partnerships with popular media providers such as CBSN, PeopleTV, NBC News NOW, Food52, and HISTORY, as well the PGA TOUR, and many others. The company is based in Irvine, CA. Learn more about XUMO at: www.xumo.tv and follow @XumoTV on Twitter.