Nabis Announces Strategic Partnership With Bloom to Distribute Products Within California

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nabis, one of California’s largest licensed cannabis distributors, announced that the company has entered into an exclusive partnership with leading cannabis company Capna Intellectual (dba Bloom) to distribute Bloom branded products across California.

Bloom is a multi-state brand sold in four hundred retailers across California, Washington, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. Bloom’s product line includes over 70 SKUs across different form factors such as cartridges and disposables. In the last 12 months, Capna Intellectual has transitioned from a vertically-integrated structure in California to focusing exclusively on expanding to new markets and developing additional SKUs.

“Bloom has been self-distributed since our inception. We’ve spent years cultivating relationships with retail partners who expect an exemplary level of service from us. Nabis understands the legacy we’ve built and we trust them to continue strengthening our retail relationships. We finally found a partner who can deliver the peace of mind required to expand our brand in California and other markets across the United States,” says Bloom’s Chief Revenue Officer, Casey Ly.

While the partnership allows Bloom to leverage Nabis’ lightning-fast distribution network and software platform, Bloom also saw a long-term opportunity to further scale its distribution with the release of Nabis Capital. Nabis’ new Capital arm provides brands like Bloom with excellent financial flexibility through its factoring and business loan services. Given that cannabis is still federally illegal, many cannabis brands like Bloom are restricted from traditional financing methods. Nabis Capital solves that need by quickly providing financing options to allow brands to grow. With Nabis, brands have the ability to leverage a distributor that knows all of their sales projections and retailers’ purchasing, payment, and credit behaviors to help guide and empower sales strategies.

“We are excited to be working with Bloom, a brand with a long history of consistently producing high quality products. We hope to provide a foundation for their explosive growth through Nabis Distribution and Nabis Capital in order to share their story to an even wider audience,” says Nabis’ Chief Executive Officer, Vince Ning.

In addition to existing Bloom products, Nabis will handle the launch of the much anticipated premium pre-roll brand “treat” by Bloom. The treat product is a pre-roll made with terpene-rich indoor cannabis. The goal of the brand is to provide a premium experience similar to other ‘designer brands’ but at an accessible price point. “Our experience in the traditional market has guided our product development philosophy,” says Ly, “our belief is that quality flower grown with care should not be sold at exorbitant prices. We believe everyone should have access to the best flower California has to offer.”

About Nabis

Nabis is a leading technology-driven cannabis distributor based in California, providing a wide range of services for the wholesale cannabis market including warehousing, fulfillment, data analytics, and financial services. Founded in 2017 on a simple mission to modernize the cannabis supply chain, Nabis offers an elegant software and infrastructural solution for cannabis brands to effortlessly solve their distribution.

About Bloom

Based in Los Angeles, Capna Intellectual specializes in developing consumer packaged goods for the cannabis market. Capna Intellectual is best known for creating the Bloom brand, which is now sold in five States: California, Nevada, Washington, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. Since 2015, Capna Intellectual's team has driven product innovation while implementing the strictest operating procedures to ensure compliance, consistency, and quality.