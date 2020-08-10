Casper Expands Distribution With Four Top-Tier Retailers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Casper Sleep Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CSPR) today announced partnerships with four best-in-class furniture and mattress retailers in North America—Sam’s Club, Ashley HomeStore, Denver Mattress, and Mathis Brothers. With these additions, Casper now has partnerships with two of the top five and five of the top 10 mattress retailers in the country, according to Furniture Today.

“The demand for Casper’s award-winning sleep products continues to grow across North America,” said Philip Krim, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Casper. “Partnering with these world class retailers allows us to expand our geographic footprint with new locations and digital destinations where many people are already shopping for sleep.”

The new partnerships will provide geographic expansion into key regions across the West, Midwest and Southwest for Casper. All of these retailers will offer Casper mattresses, expected to be available to consumers starting in August, and select partners will also offer Casper sleep accessories including the Company’s popular pillows. Casper currently has partnerships with 21 retailers across North America.

Casper (NYSE: CSPR) believes everyone should sleep better. The Sleep Company has a full portfolio of obsessively engineered sleep products—including mattresses, pillows, bedding, and furniture—designed in-house by the Company’s award-winning R&D team at Casper Labs in San Francisco. In addition to its e-commerce business, Casper owns and operates Sleep Shops across North America and its products are available at a growing list of retailers.