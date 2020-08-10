Vizient Announces New PPE Contract for Additional 40M Isolation Gowns per Year through Novaplus Enhanced Supply Program

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient, Inc. today announced a new agreement with Encompass Group, LLC for its Novaplus Enhanced Supply Program that will increase the supply of personal protective equipment, enabling access to 40 million AAMI level 3 disposable isolation gowns annually to its member hospitals. The agreement also includes disposable bouffant caps and shoe covers, which are other items of essential PPE for health care workers.

“We are pleased to work with Encompass Group to expand the supply of some of the most sought-after PPE in health care today. This contract for 40 million gowns through our Novaplus Enhanced Supply Program builds on a separate, earlier agreement with Encompass for more than 19 million disposable isolation gowns to be manufactured yet this year,” said David Gillan, senior vice president, sourcing operations for Vizient.

As a result of this agreement, Encompass expects to begin manufacturing in the U.S. in 2021. In the interim, they will continue to utilize manufacturing lines created in Mexico earlier this year in partnership with Vizient.

“Encompass is proud to partner with Vizient to expand our U.S. manufacturing footprint into PPE. Creating safe and comfortable environments for our caregivers and patient community is core to Encompass’s mission. Setting up domestic manufacturing in partnership with Vizient is a real honor,” said John Wood, chief executive officer for Encompass Group, LLC.

The Novaplus Enhanced Supply Program is part of Vizient’s larger strategy to outmaneuver uncertainty by creating a more resilient supply chain, built on transparency and trust between manufacturers and providers. The strategy includes increased visibility of raw materials and product origin, expanded domestic capacity and additional onshore inventory for member hospitals. Novaplus Enhanced Supply delivers additional inventory of essential products and medications that, if not available, could threaten a hospital’s ability to provide immediate and high-quality care.

“Bringing new PPE suppliers to our members demonstrates Vizient’s commitment to meeting the needs of hospitals during this time of unprecedented demand. We expect to add other suppliers of essential medical supplies to the Novaplus Enhanced Supply Program in the coming weeks,” said Gillan

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.

About the Novaplus Enhanced Supply Program

Novaplus Enhanced Supply Program contracted suppliers provide additional inventory of essential products to mitigate supply disruptions and demand surge. Contract terms provide greater predictability and sustainability to drive continued production and supply resiliency. Production transparency requirements increase visibility to anticipate and further mitigate supply disruptions. By purchasing through Novaplus Enhanced Supply, health care facilities also receive expanded value and benefits built on the foundation of the industry’s longest-run private label program.