The Police Credit Union Selects NCR for Elite Digital Banking Experience

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the financial industry, today announced that The Police Credit Union, which serves California law enforcement members and their families, selected NCR to transform its digital banking experience to support the credit union’s recent expansion of membership availability to the entire state.

The NCR Digital Banking platform allows credit unions and banks to expand services for consumers and businesses and offer a better overall experience.

By moving to the NCR DI Digital Banking platform for community financial institutions, the credit union will offer its members a more personalized experience including business banking, digital credit score and live chat. Partnering with NCR will allow The Police Credit Union to deliver consumer and business banking on a single platform for the first time, simplifying operations, reducing costs and enabling a more connected experience for members.

“At The Police Credit Union, we are focused on providing an exceptional experience for police and other law enforcement agency members and their families – both in the branch and digitally. With our recent expansion to serve members throughout the state of California, we have a heightened need to provide better self-service capabilities,” said Eddie Young, president and chief executive officer of The Police Credit Union. “NCR Digital Banking will allow us to take our digital banking to the next level and provide our members with a greater breadth of capabilities and personalization.”

“We are thrilled to welcome The Police Credit Union to NCR,” said Douglas Brown, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Banking, NCR Corporation. “We look forward to working with them to transform their digital banking experience.”

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 34,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

