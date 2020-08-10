Office Depot Unveils ‘powered by CompuCom’ to Provide SMBs with Scalable Technology and Service Solutions

Office Depot and CompuCom unveil “powered by CompuCom,” a portfolio of IT hardware and service solutions for small and medium businesses to provide a broad collection of easy-to-use and scalable technologies to support a truly digital workplace. Watch the video for more.

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Office Depot and CompuCom, both wholly owned subsidiaries of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, today unveiled “powered by CompuCom,” a portfolio of IT hardware and service solutions for small and medium businesses (SMBs). Powered by CompuCom provides a broad collection of easy-to-use and scalable technologies needed by SMBs to support a truly digital workplace.

“The pandemic is causing small business owners to identify new solutions for their IT operations so that they can keep business going,” said Stephen Mohan, executive vice president of business solutions division for Office Depot. “We created powered by CompuCom to give our customers the freedom to choose the services and technology that best fit their business needs.”

Powered by CompuCom provides SMBs with scalable technology and services solutions delivered by CompuCom, a leading provider of managed digital workplace services. The new portfolio can help customers evolve with the fast-changing business environment to better assess, acquire, deploy and manage their IT in a post-pandemic world.

“The Future of Work is here, and we intend to be at the forefront of helping SMBs focus their resources on managing their business and not their IT,” said Mick Slattery, president of CompuCom. “We are committed to providing them with the technologies and services they need to scale their IT operations and redefine their digital platforms.”

Powered by CompuCom currently has seven main offerings, available as stand-alone or bundled solutions, for businesses with 50 - 1,500 end-users, including:

IT Solutions for SMBs: Business technology solutions that leverage the Microsoft Suite of Tools (Office 365, Windows 10, Data Protection, Cybersecurity and more) coupled with CompuCom's support desk services such as rapid incident resolution, software optimization and 9-5 Toll Free Call Support alongside 24/7 Remote Chat

Service Desk in a Box: Around the clock remote IT support that includes hardware and software service request management, incident management, knowledge management, self-service and reporting

One Time Installation: The design, installation and testing of completely new technology solutions including hardware, software and network connectivity deployments

IT Asset Disposition: Scalable, secure and eco-conscious disposal of obsolete or unwanted IT equipment. By streamlining the disposition of IT assets, SMBs can maximize the recoupment of IT asset value while lowering cost and their e-waste footprint

Device-as-a-Service: A modern service model that eliminates the complexities of managing endpoints by providing the right hardware products coupled with support and end-to-end lifecycle management services for a predictable monthly fee

On-site Support: Dispatch based support for Hardware Break Fix, Software Break Fix, IMACD and Smart Hands Support

Professional Services: Value-based IT assessments for remote work including security, networks, desktop and third-party collaboration & productivity applications and tools

Powered by CompuCom services have already helped small businesses implement or improve their digital workplace, including Dr. Zandraetta Tims-Cook, Physician and founder of Faebris, an Atlanta, Georgia-based infectious disease healthcare practice and Dennis McFadden, a managing partner at Platinum Coating, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based Commercial Fire-Stopping, Fire-Proofing and Painting Company.

Dr. Tims-Cook stated, “As a physician, I clearly know medicine, but launching a multi-office healthcare operation in the midst of a pandemic was a completely different beast. Working with powered by CompuCom, I was able to secure not only hardware and software that was virtually non-existent in the retail market, but they also set up and installed our entire IT operation in less than a week so we could take on our first patients in the midst of the crisis.”

McFadden said, “We had no control over the unending business challenges to hit our operations when the pandemic hit. Powered by CompuCom enabled us to rapidly deploy advanced technologies and services to ensure we had the most flexible and adaptive workplace possible.”

Small business owners can submit their contact information here for an Office Depot representative to contact them to learn more about powered by CompuCom.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Through its banner brands Office Depot® and OfficeMax®, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business through over 1,200 stores, an online presence and thousands of dedicated sales professionals. For more information, visit news.theodpcorp.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About CompuCom

CompuCom is a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), providing end-to-end managed workplace services, infrastructure modernization and digital consulting to enable the digital workplace for enterprise, midsize and small businesses. For more information, visit compucom.com.

