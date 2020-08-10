FranklinCovey Launches Premier Leadership Development Solution for Leaders at All Levels: Multipliers: How the Best Leaders Ignite Everyone’s Intelligence

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a global firm specializing in organizational performance improvement, announced today the launch of its latest premier solution, Multipliers: How the Best Leaders Ignite Everyone’s Intelligence™, targeted for leaders at every level in any organization and industry.

Developed in partnership with Liz Wiseman and The Wiseman Group, the solution is based on Wiseman’s New York Times bestselling “Multipliers” books and includes content from the revised and updated edition of Multipliers: How the Best Leaders Make Everyone Smarter and The Multiplier Effect: Tapping the Genius Inside Our Schools. Wiseman is a researcher and executive advisor who teaches leadership to executives around the world and has been listed on the Thinkers50 ranking and named one of the top 10 leadership thinkers in the world.

Wiseman’s ingenious content, combined with FranklinCovey’s renowned and award-winning capability to design and deliver content in a way that establishes lasting leadership behavioral change, has created a powerful solution. It will help leaders uncover and exchange their own accidental diminishing tendencies for intentional multiplying behaviors that motivate people to give more of their talents, driving better problem solving, innovation, and desired results.

“We’re honored to have created this solution together with Liz Wiseman,” said Bob Whitman, FranklinCovey CEO. “It’s yet another strategic addition to the FranklinCovey All Access Pass®, which allows clients unlimited access to our entire collection of world-renowned content and learning solutions. Now, all leaders can access this extraordinary content to ignite every employee’s intelligence, capabilities, and human potential. This is especially vital in this economy, when driving engagement, results, and growth are critical to business survival, sustainability, and success.”

Under tremendous pressure to deliver results now, leaders face a variety of challenges that are holding their businesses back:

Their business is experiencing massive changes and they must pivot fast and do things differently

They need to grow fast but can’t hire

They’ve had massive changes in how they work and must now change how they lead others

Their business is surviving today, but they aren’t ready to compete tomorrow

They have hired smart, talented people but they don’t tap into their intelligence

They need new and bold thinking and need people to take on bigger challenges

They have to do more with less, but people are burned out

People are leaving because they’re micromanaged and aren’t engaged

Leaders today can’t afford to waste talent. There’s far more intelligence and energy inside every organization than is realized and leaders are the key to unlocking these capabilities. They need people to innovate, solve problems, and deliver results. And to be excited and engaged as they do so.

Liz Wiseman, CEO of the Wiseman Group, said, “Employees who work for ‘Diminisher’ leaders report, on average, they’re only giving 48% of their intelligence and capability, while those who work for Multipliers report giving 98% of their intelligence. Imagine the impact on an organization, if everyone gave two times more of their intelligence to their job. With this solution, leaders can learn how to inspire their teams to give that and more.”

Leaders who are “Diminishers,” stifle the talent and energy of the people around them. Because they rely on their own intelligence and capabilities, they shut others down, micromanage, and create tense work environments which inadvertently suppresses people’s contributions. And, they overstretch people by repeatedly asking them to do more with less.

But leaders who are “Multipliers” amplify the people on their team. They don’t feel the need to have all the answers. They believe that the people around them are smart and are capable of figuring things out. They focus on accessing and extending the intelligence and untapped capabilities of everyone and rekindle energy and enthusiasm as their team achieves stronger results. They create space and encourage bold thinking and risk taking and offer appropriate challenges that build people’s capabilities without burning them out.

These different assumptions about people lead to very different results. Leaders who experience FranklinCovey’s Multipliers: How the Best Leaders Ignite Everyone’s Intelligence learn to:

Stop accidentally diminishing team members

Understand how to ignite every team member’s intelligence and passion in their work

Access more discretionary effort, more mental and physical energy from their teams

Generate more of the bold ideas critical for change and for long-term success

Get more by using more

Deliver strong results together, as people grow, and their teams excel

The best leaders aren’t the geniuses but are genius makers who bring out the very best in others.

Participants in Multipliers return to their teams with immediate actions to grow intelligence and engage people in addressing their organization’s most pressing problems, based on the following outcomes:

The Multiplier Effect: Leaders realize how they accidentally shut down intelligence and capability, despite their best intentions. They identify practical actions to reduce the impact of their Accidental Diminisher tendencies on others. Ask Better Questions: Leaders ask questions that focus their teams on the right problems and opportunities. Progress accelerates and teams are quicker to find the best solutions. Look for Genius: Leaders unlock people’s natural aptitudes at work, resulting in rekindled energy and enthusiasm, as teams achieve strong results. Create Space for Others: Leaders moderate their own contributions so others can speak up, debate, learn from mistakes and find bolder ways in which to innovate. Offer Bigger Challenges: Leaders offer team members the appropriate challenges that help them grow and break through to new levels of results.

Key components of Multipliers include:

Participant materials: Participant guide that supports the learning experience; Accidental Diminisher cards that define the nine most common behaviors that have a diminishing impact on others with tips for recognizing and mitigating those tendencies; experiment cards that provide new approaches and behaviors

Participant guide that supports the learning experience; Accidental Diminisher cards that define the nine most common behaviors that have a diminishing impact on others with tips for recognizing and mitigating those tendencies; experiment cards that provide new approaches and behaviors Facilitator materials: Facilitator guide for live and Live-Online work sessions, video-embedded slides and transcript

Facilitator guide for live and Live-Online work sessions, video-embedded slides and transcript FranklinCovey On Demand® Materials: Six Excelerators, featuring 30-minute modules; 12 FranklinCovey InSights, featuring 5-10-minute single-point lessons on core content

Six Excelerators, featuring 30-minute modules; 12 FranklinCovey InSights, featuring 5-10-minute single-point lessons on core content A 6-week email track, featuring weekly articles and 10-minute actions with tools/resources for application (Only available to AAP passholders)

Six sessions of 50-minute reinforcement coaching with a FranklinCovey consultant coach (Optional)

Virtual certification for facilitators on the AAP portal and virtual certification site (Videos include summaries, demonstrations, expert advice and a FAQ video to support facilitating the content

Multipliers: How the Best Leaders Ignite Everyone’s Intelligence is available in multiple modalities, including Live in-person, Live-Online work sessions, OnDemand, digital learning, and virtual certification for client facilitators to deliver the offering. It can be used as a foundation, a refresh, to complement and reinforce, and may be used in conjunction with any existing FranklinCovey leadership solution. This solution will be offered globally and, by mid-2021, it will be available in six additional languages: Chinese, Spanish, French, Japanese, German, and Portuguese. Translations for the remaining AAP languages (21 total) will be available later in 2021.

About the FranklinCovey All Access Pass

All Access Pass is FranklinCovey’s annually renewable pass which provides passholders with unlimited access to FranklinCovey’s entire collection of best-in-class content. Its nine core content offerings are now available in 18 languages, representing more than 150 countries. Passholders can assemble, integrate and deliver content from 26 areas, in an almost limitless combination through various delivery channels — live, Live-Online, on demand, microlearning and integrated into existing training offerings. Passholders also have exclusive access to an implementation specialist and additional add-on services, such as coaching, to ensure they are unleashing the full scope and power of All Access Pass to achieve their key business objectives.

About Liz Wiseman

Liz Wiseman is the author of The New York Times bestseller Multipliers: How the Best Leaders Make Everyone Smarter, The Multiplier Effect: Tapping the Genius Inside Our Schools, and the Wall Street Journal bestseller Rookie Smarts: Why Learning Beats Knowing in the New Game of Work. She is the CEO of the Wiseman Group, a leadership research and development firm headquartered in the Silicon Valley of California, whose clients have included: Apple, AT&T, Disney, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nike, Salesforce, Tesla, and Twitter.

Wiseman has conducted significant research in the field of leadership and collective intelligence and writes for Harvard Business Review, Fortune, and a variety of other business and leadership journals. A former executive at Oracle Corporation, she worked over the course of 17 years as the Vice President of Oracle University and as the global leader for Human Resource Development. She is a frequent guest lecturer at Stanford University and holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management and a Masters of Organizational Behavior.

ABOUT FRANKLIN COVEY CO.

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is a global, public company specializing in organizational performance improvement. We help organizations and individuals achieve results that require a change in human behavior. Our expertise is in seven areas: leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty and education. FranklinCovey clients have included 90 percent of the Fortune 100, more than 75 percent of the Fortune 500, thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, as well as numerous government entities and educational institutions. FranklinCovey has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing professional services in over 150 countries and territories.

ABOUT THE WISEMAN GROUP

The Wiseman Group is a talent development and research organization headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. For people striving to build a high-contribution culture, The Wiseman Group creates insights that ignite multiplying behavior, because developing and using talent is the ultimate advantage.