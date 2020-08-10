Google, T-Mobile, Silicon Labs & Other Major Manufacturers Partner With ioXt Alliance to Secure IoT Devices

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The ioXt Alliance, the Global Standard for IoT Security, announced today that major technology companies and manufacturers including Google, T-Mobile, Silicon Labs and more, certified a wide range of devices through the ioXt Alliance Certification Program. Devices certified secure by the ioXt Alliance include cell phones, smart home, lighting controls, IoT Bluetooth, smart retail, portable medical, pet trackers, routers and automotive technology.

The ioXt Alliance is backed by the biggest names in tech and is the only organization positioned to handle the rapidly increasing demand for IoT device certifications that meet security requirements across every product category. With major manufacturers and tech disruptors on their board, membership growing and four Authorized Labs as exclusive test providers, the ioXt Alliance continues to pave the way in defining industry-led global security standards that can be tested at scale.

“While consumers have long called for better device security and privacy protections, we understand that retailers are now putting tremendous pressure on consumer tech to ensure the IoT products they put on their shelves are secure," said Brad Ree, CTO of the ioXt Alliance. “With significant revenue on the line, companies are recognizing the need to provide transparency and assurance to those using or selling their products. We are proud to be the organization that Google, T-Mobile and other big players in the industry are increasingly relying on to thoroughly test and certify products as secure, no matter the type of device.”

"Transparency about the security 'ingredients' in connected devices acts as a tide to raise all boats, helping users make better decisions and the world realize the potential of the Internet of Things," said Dave Kleidermacher, Google VP of Engineering, Android Security and Privacy. "The over 200 members of ioXt have built a comprehensive, scalable security compliance program to realize that vision."

Focused on security, upgradability and transparency, the ioXt Certification Program evaluates a device against each of the eight ioXt pledge principles with clear guidelines for quantifying the appropriate level of security needed for a specific device within a product category. Evaluations against the ioXt Pledge are done via manufacturer attestation or through the ioXt Alliance Authorized Labs which include Bureau Veritas - 7layers, DEKRA and NCC Group. Each have a deep history in compliance and security testing expertise at a global scale, are well-versed in the definition of the ioXt Alliance security standards and provide the third-party validation of device test results that ensure all devices are cybersafe. Devices then receive the ioXt SmartCert after meeting or exceeding the requirements in its designated product category.

Darren Kress, Sr. Director Telecom Security, says, “The ioXt Alliance is bringing effective and appropriate IoT security enhancements to market while avoiding excessive cost and complexity. This structure will encourage the development of trustworthy IoT devices and services enhancing the security of T-Mobile’s Customers and the Wireless ecosystem.”

Devices certified by the ioXt Alliance include:

Smart Home DSR Corporation Flyfish Gateway T-Mobile Home Internet Gateway T-Mobile SyncUP Pets



Smart Building Acuity Brands nLight ECLYPSE™ Lighting Controller LEEDARSON Tunable White Bulb



Connected Automotive T-Mobile SyncUP Drive



Bluetooth Connectivity Silicon Labs xG22 Thunderboard (Smart Home, Smart Retail, Portable Medical)



Cellular / Mobile Google Pixel 4 Google Pixel 4a Google Pixel XL



“IoT products are working their way into every aspect of our lives as consumers and in business which offers those with malicious intent a vector of which to prey and security is not optional,” said Mike Dow, Senior Product Manager of IoT Security at Silicon Labs and ioXt Alliance board member. “The ioXt Alliance Certification Program is not locked into ideas of the past and understands that every type of device needs its own security profile to define the right level of certification and certification can be effectively scaled."

