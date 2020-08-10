AERO Corporation Co Ltd Awards Integrated Defense and Security Solutions (IDSS) Contract for DETECT™ 1000 Dual Energy Computed Tomography Checkpoint Baggage Screening Systems

BOXBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Integrated Defense and Security Solutions (IDSS) announced that AERO Corporation Co Limited (AERO) has awarded a contract for DETECTTM 1000 Advanced Computed Tomography Checkpoint systems in support of the Suvarnabhumi International Airport located in Bangkok, Thailand. The Suvarnabhumi International Airport is one of the airports managed and operated by Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT).

The operation and service of the DETECTTM 1000 systems deployed earlier this year, demonstrates its capability to enhance efficiencies and the passenger experience while improving security. The DETECTTM 1000’s superior image quality and intuitive user interface provides the most advanced platform with which to identify smaller and more advanced threats while improving operator efficiency and passenger experience. “As we recover from the pandemic and the return of air travel, we anticipate the DETECTTM 1000 will assist Suvarnabhumi International Airport with providing increased checkpoint capacity and operator efficiencies”, said Jeffrey Hamel, President and CEO at IDSS.

Integrated Defense and Security Solutions is a small business which develops and manufactures security technology systems based in Boxborough, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 2012 by a team of security experts with the goal of developing security solutions to address current and future threats to aviation. Our first product, the DETECT™ 1000 has received certification by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) for explosives detection in carry-on baggage. While designed initially for explosives detection, the DETECT™ 1000 superior image quality and x-ray information has been leveraged for the Non-Intrusive Inspection (NII) of mail and parcels as well as cargo of all sizes. In December 2019, IDSS was recognized as the grand prize winner in the DHS Opioid Detection Challenge (www.opioiddetectionchallenge.com) for its algorithm development and rapid detection capability for identifying illicit opioids in international mail and packaging. This program brings the superior imaging and AI algorithms to scan complete skids for aviation and customs inspection. For more information, visit www.idsscorp.net.